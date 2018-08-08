Jarrod Lyle dead at 36: PGA Tribute Video

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was aged just 36.

Lyle made the heart-breaking decision last week to end treatment after battling the third recurrence of acute myeloid leukaemia and entered palliative care.

He had come to the sad realisation his body could no longer handle the rigours of treatment and he spent his last days at home with his wife Briony and two daughters Lusi and Jemma.

Briony released a statement on Thursday to reveal the news.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” she said. “He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends.

“Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and must now confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for.

“At the same time, we have been blessed and overwhelmed with the messages and actions of support from around the world and feel comforted that Jarrod was able to happily impact so many people throughout his life. Our humble thanks to you all.

“Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring.

“He asked that I provide a simple message: ‘Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted.’ “

“We will hold an intimate and private family service in the coming days.

“There will be a public memorial service at The Sands in Torquay on Thursday, September 27. More details later.

“As per Jarrod’s wish, please donate to Challenge in lieu of gifts or flowers.”

Lyle was first diagnosed with leukaemia as a teenager in 1999 and after beating it relapsed in 2012. He fought courageously to return to play professional golf in Australia and on the US Tour.

The cancer returned last year and Jarrod’s condition deteriorated recently as he partially lost his eyesight and had speech difficulties.