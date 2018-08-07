2018 US PGA Championship: Australian TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THE 100th US PGA Championship takes place this week at the Bellerive Country Club near St Louis in Missouri.

America’s Justin Thomas is the defending champion and should be cock a hoop after his four stroke victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday.

Australia’s Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Champion, got to within two strokes of Thomas after three straight birdies on the back nine at Firestone but faded after the putts started lipping out coming down the stretch.

Marc Leishman also had his chances on Sunday and both he and Day should be inspired to give their all this week.

The other Aussies teeing off are Adam Scott, young Cameron Smith and PGA Professional Craig Hocknull, who will make his Major debut.

Day believes his high-profile pairing with Phil Mickelson will be an added boost while 2013 US Masters winner Scott tees it up alongside Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson.

Four-time champion Tiger Woods no doubt will garner lots of attention and has shown at least some flashes of his former greatness.

Other top players include Rory, McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, the quietly lethal Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari.

This will be the final time the PGA is held in August, with the championship moving to May next year.

The 2018 PGA Championship begins Thursday evening Australian time –  9:50pm AEST on Thursday 9 August.

 

US PGA Australian TV Times

255 FOX SPORTS 501 HD

Round 1
Friday Aug 12, 4:00am – 10:00am

Round 2
Saturday Aug 11, 4:00am – 10:00am

Round 3
Sunday 12 Aug, 4:00am – 9:00am

Final Round
Monday 13 Aug, 4:00am – 9:00am

 

Australians at the PGA Championship: Tee Times, Form Guide

Five Aussie golfers represent the country at the 2018 US PGA Championship with PGA Professional Craig Hocknull making his Major debut.

Adam Scott, Jason Day, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox join Hocknull at Bellerive Country Club for the final Major of the year.

The PGA Championship will tee off at Bellerive Country Club at 9:50pm AEST on Thursday 9 August.

Australasian tee times (local time & AEST):

Round 1

  • 7:01am 10:01pm – Craig Hocknull (PGA Professional), Austin Cook (US), Alexander Bjork (SWE)
  • 8:01am 11:01pm – Jason Day, Phil Mickelson (US), Keegan Bradley (US)
  • 8:18am 11:18pm – Cameron Smith, Ryan Armour (US), Peter Uihlein (US)
  • 12:53pm 3:53am – Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson (US), Bubba Watson (US)
  • 1:04pm 4:04am – Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)

Round 2

  • 7:28am 10:28pm Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson (US), Bubba Watson (US)
  • 7:39am 10:39pm Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)
  • 12:15pm 3:15am Ryan Fox (NZ), Michael Block (US), Eddie Pepperell (ENG)
  • 12:26pm 3:26am Craig Hocknull (PGA Professional), Austin Cook (US), Alexander Bjork (SWE)
  • 1:26pm 4:26am Jason Day, Phil Mickelson (US), Keegan Bradley (US)
  • 1:43pm 4:43am Cameron Smith, Ryan Armour (US), Peter Uihlein (US)

Form guide:

Jason Day
World ranking: 10

Number of tournaments played this year: 12 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 1st – Farmers Insurance Open & Wells Fargo Championship 

Last victory: 6 May 2018 – Wells Fargo Championship (PGA TOUR)

How he got in the field: Former PGA Champion

Record at PGA Championship
2010      T10
2011      MC
2012      MC
2013      T8
2014      T15
2015      1
2016      2
2017      T9
 
Marc Leishman
World ranking: 18

Number of tournaments played this year: 18 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 2nd – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 17 September 2017 – BMW Championship (PGA TOUR)

How he got in the field:  Top 15 and ties from the previous PGA Championship 

Record at PGA Championship
2010      T48
2011      DNP
2012      T27
2013      T12
2014      T46
2015      MC
2016      T60
2017      T13

Cameron Smith
World ranking: 49

Number of tournaments played this year: 17 – PGA TOUR

Best finish this year: T5 – The Masters & WGC Dell Technologies Match Play

Last victory: 3 December, 2017 – Australian PGA Championship (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour)

How he got in the field: Top 70 leaders in official money standing from 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational/Barracuda Championship

Record at PGA Championship:
2015      T25
2016      DNP
2017      MC

Adam Scott
World ranking: 76

Number of tournaments played this year: 15 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship

How he got in the field: Special invitations (Top-100 OWGR).

Record at PGA Championship
2001      MC
2002      T23
2003      T23
2004      T9
2005      T40
2006      T3
2007      T12
2008      MC
2009      MC
2010      T39
2011      7
2012      T11
2013      T5
2014      T15
2015      MC
2016      T18
2017      T61
 
Ryan Fox 
World ranking: 82

Number of tournaments played this year: 16 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour & Asian Tour

Best finish this year: 2nd – Irish Open and Scottish Open

Last victory:  31 July 2016 – Northern Ireland Open (Challenge Tour)

How he got in the field: Special invitations (Top-100 OWGR).

Record at PGA Championship
2017      T54

Craig Hocknull (PGA Professional)
World ranking: 2043

Number of tournaments played this year: N/A

Best finish this year: N/A

How he got in the field: 20 lowest scorers in the 2018 PGA Pro Championship

Record at PGA Championship
Debut

2018 US PGA Championship Leaderboard

Previous articleJarrod Lyle: heart-breaking decision to end active cancer treatment
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here