2018 US PGA Championship: Australian TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

THE 100th US PGA Championship takes place this week at the Bellerive Country Club near St Louis in Missouri.

America’s Justin Thomas is the defending champion and should be cock a hoop after his four stroke victory at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday.

Australia’s Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Champion, got to within two strokes of Thomas after three straight birdies on the back nine at Firestone but faded after the putts started lipping out coming down the stretch.

Marc Leishman also had his chances on Sunday and both he and Day should be inspired to give their all this week.

The other Aussies teeing off are Adam Scott, young Cameron Smith and PGA Professional Craig Hocknull, who will make his Major debut.

Day believes his high-profile pairing with Phil Mickelson will be an added boost while 2013 US Masters winner Scott tees it up alongside Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson.

Four-time champion Tiger Woods no doubt will garner lots of attention and has shown at least some flashes of his former greatness.

Other top players include Rory, McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, the quietly lethal Zach Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari.

This will be the final time the PGA is held in August, with the championship moving to May next year.

The 2018 PGA Championship begins Thursday evening Australian time – 9:50pm AEST on Thursday 9 August.

US PGA Australian TV Times

255 FOX SPORTS 501 HD

Round 1

Friday Aug 12, 4:00am – 10:00am

Round 2

Saturday Aug 11, 4:00am – 10:00am

Round 3

Sunday 12 Aug, 4:00am – 9:00am

Final Round

Monday 13 Aug, 4:00am – 9:00am

Australians at the PGA Championship: Tee Times, Form Guide

Five Aussie golfers represent the country at the 2018 US PGA Championship with PGA Professional Craig Hocknull making his Major debut.

Adam Scott, Jason Day, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox join Hocknull at Bellerive Country Club for the final Major of the year.

The PGA Championship will tee off at Bellerive Country Club at 9:50pm AEST on Thursday 9 August.

Australasian tee times (local time & AEST):

Round 1

7:01am 10 :0 1pm – Craig Hocknull (PGA Professional), Austin Cook (US), Alexander Bjork (SWE)

Austin Cook (US), Alexander Bjork (SWE) 8:01am 11:01pm – Jason Day, Phil Mickelson (US), Keegan Bradley (US)

Phil Mickelson (US), Keegan Bradley (US) 8:18am 11:18pm – Cameron Smith, Ryan Armour (US), Peter Uihlein (US)

Ryan Armour (US), Peter Uihlein (US) 12:53pm 3:53am – Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson (US), Bubba Watson (US)

Dustin Johnson (US), Bubba Watson (US) 1:04pm 4:04am – Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)

Round 2

7:28am 10:28pm – Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson (US), Bubba Watson (US)

Dustin Johnson (US), Bubba Watson (US) 7:39am 10:39pm – Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Satoshi Kodaira (JPN)

Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 12:15pm 3:15am – Ryan Fox (NZ), Michael Block (US), Eddie Pepperell (ENG)

Michael Block (US), Eddie Pepperell (ENG) 12:26pm 3:26am – Craig Hocknull (PGA Professional) , Austin Cook (US), Alexander Bjork (SWE)

, Austin Cook (US), Alexander Bjork (SWE) 1:26pm 4:26am – Jason Day, Phil Mickelson (US), Keegan Bradley (US)

Phil Mickelson (US), Keegan Bradley (US) 1:43pm 4:43am – Cameron Smith, Ryan Armour (US), Peter Uihlein (US)

Form guide: Jason Day

World ranking: 10

Number of tournaments played this year: 12 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 1st – Farmers Insurance Open & Wells Fargo Championship

Last victory: 6 May 2018 – Wells Fargo Championship (PGA TOUR)

How he got in the field: Former PGA Champion

Record at PGA Championship

2010 T10

2011 MC

2012 MC

2013 T8

2014 T15

2015 1

2016 2

2017 T9



Marc Leishman

World ranking: 18

Number of tournaments played this year: 18 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 2nd – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 17 September 2017 – BMW Championship (PGA TOUR)

How he got in the field: Top 15 and ties from the previous PGA Championship

Record at PGA Championship

2010 T48

2011 DNP

2012 T27

2013 T12

2014 T46

2015 MC

2016 T60

2017 T13

Cameron Smith

World ranking: 49

Number of tournaments played this year: 17 – PGA TOUR

Best finish this year: T5 – The Masters & WGC Dell Technologies Match Play

Last victory: 3 December, 2017 – Australian PGA Championship (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour)

How he got in the field: Top 70 leaders in official money standing from 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational/Barracuda Championship

Record at PGA Championship:

2015 T25

2016 DNP

2017 MC

Adam Scott

World ranking: 76

Number of tournaments played this year: 15 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship

How he got in the field: Special invitations (Top-100 OWGR).

Record at PGA Championship

2001 MC

2002 T23

2003 T23

2004 T9

2005 T40

2006 T3

2007 T12

2008 MC

2009 MC

2010 T39

2011 7

2012 T11

2013 T5

2014 T15

2015 MC

2016 T18

2017 T61



Ryan Fox

World ranking: 82

Number of tournaments played this year: 16 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour & Asian Tour

Best finish this year: 2nd – Irish Open and Scottish Open

Last victory: 31 July 2016 – Northern Ireland Open (Challenge Tour)

How he got in the field: Special invitations (Top-100 OWGR).

Record at PGA Championship

2017 T54

Craig Hocknull (PGA Professional)

World ranking: 2043

Number of tournaments played this year: N/A

Best finish this year: N/A

How he got in the field: 20 lowest scorers in the 2018 PGA Pro Championship

Record at PGA Championship

Debut