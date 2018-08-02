Date set for 2019 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

By PGA of Australia

The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is set for its third staging in 2019 when it is played from 14-17 February at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth, Western Australia.

In the inaugural ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth, local hero Brett Rumford dominated in front of his home crowd while Thai superstar Kiradech Aphibarnrat proved a popular winner when he triumphed in 2018.

In 2019 the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth is set to again be a highlight on an impressive sporting schedule in Perth which has grown exponentially since the opening of the Perth Stadium last year.

Following 6 months of review and preparations the third edition is set to capitalise on a successful 2018 tournament that featured Lee Westwood, Danny Willett and cult hero Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston.

“We are extremely proud of how far the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth has come over the last two years,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which owns the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“Lake Karrinyup Country Club is one of the best golf courses in the country and we are delighted to be hosted by this fantastic venue once again in 2019.”

Tri-sanctioned for the third time in 2019, the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour and Asian Tour the field is set to include a plethora of golfing talent from all corners of the globe.

Equally pleased with the scheduling of the event is Dr Haruhisa Handa, Founder and Chairman of ISPS HANDA.

“We are delighted to continue our title sponsorship of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth, for the third year running,” said Dr Handa.

“ISPS believes in the ‘power of sport’ to inspire change. The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth embodies sport’s ability to innovate with its dynamic new format and will provide a thrilling start to the 2019 sporting calendar. I wish the tournament the very best of success.”

The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth was the first of a number of format innovations the European Tour has introduced over the years, emphasising the importance of entertainment as a way of bringing the game of golf to new audiences. They have since introduced the Golf Sixes event and Shot Clock Masters to their schedule.

Keith Waters, Chief Operating Officer at the European Tour, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Perth and Lake Karrinyup Country Club for an event which has gone from strength to strength in the last two years.

“The innovative format was a ground-breaking one when it was introduced at this tournament in 2017 and its continued success is a testament to ISPS HANDA, the Western Australian government and the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia. We look forward to co-sanctioning another great event next February.”

The Asian Tour will again be a welcomed guest on Australian shores as it forms a stronger alignment with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia enhancing opportunities for professional golfers in the region.

Cho Minn Thant, Chief Operating Officer of the Asian Tour says they look forward to returning to what has been a happy hunting ground for their players.

“The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth has been a huge success with its refreshing and innovation format. Fans have enjoyed the tournament and it is also a very popular event with our players,” he said.

“We hope to see continued success from our members following Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai’s runner-up finish in 2017 and Kiradech Aphibarnrat’s victory earlier this year.

“We are eagerly anticipating our return to Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth next year and look forward to working closely with ISPS HANDA, the Western Australian government and the PGA Tour of Australasia in making it another successful tournament.”

The ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth will be played from 14-17February 2019 at Lake Karrinyup Country Club in Perth, Western Australia.

Tickets will go on sale from 1 October 2018 and will be available from Ticketmaster.