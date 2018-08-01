Jarrod Lyle: heart-breaking decision to end active cancer treatment

IN distressing news this week Victorian golfer Jarrod Lyle has made the heart-breaking decision to end his third fight with cancer.

“Earlier today, Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care,” his wife Briony wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

“He has given everything that he’s got to give and his poor body cannot take any more.

“We’ll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.”

Lyle had returned to hospital in May, almost six months since his third stem cell transplant in an ongoing battle against leukemia.

He had previously returned home to Torquay to be with Briony and young daughters Lusi and Jemma in the hope of resuming a “normal” life.

The 36 year old golfer won twice on the Web.Com Tour and regularly competed on the US PGA TOUR, where he was a popular and respected figure.

Lyle began his fight against leukemia in 1999, then again in 2012 before his third fight in July last year.

“Jarrod knows he is loved and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times,” Briony wrote.

“But he has reached his limit and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.

“My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead.

“Jarrod will be closer to them very soon and will spend as much time as he can with them.

“When it’s appropriate, I will post details of a memorial service.

“In the meantime, we ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”