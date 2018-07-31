Richmond Golf Club back on top in Western Sydney Vets Inter-Club Competition

Report & Photos by Noel Rowsell

One hundred and forty-two players greeted the starter on 24th July at Leonay Golf Club, in the latest round of the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club competition.

There has been a recent trend for the host club to take the team honours and Leonay continued that trend, proving too strong on their home course to take out the prestigious Team Prize.

Leonay players therefore also featured prominently in the individual (single) results, although perhaps surprisingly, not featuring amongst the two-ball winners.

The expected frost and cold winds greeted the players prior to the shotgun start but the day quickly turned remarkably warm, more like Autumn or Spring than the middle of Winter.

Following the day’s results, Richmond Golf Club moved back into the outright lead for ‘Club of the Year’ on 727 points, ahead of Wallacia (2nd with 720), Stonecutters Ridge (3rd with 702) and Penrith (4th with 702).

The list of sponsors for the WSRVGA event included the Richmond Club, Guardian Funerals, Heartland Holden, OnePoint Health, Nepean River Belle, Drummond Golf, Property Central, Frasers Property, Nepean Valley Pure Water, Steric, Chem Tools and The 19th Golf Driving Range.

The next Inter-Club will be held at Wallacia GC on 31st August.

WINNERS 2BBB

MEN: Bill Cox, Ron Benz (Glenmore) 47 pts, Runners-up Greg Nethery, Allan Renshall (Stonecutters Ridge) 46 pts c/b.

MEDLEY: Christine Walshaw, Judy Jordan (Richmond) 43 pts c/b, Runners-up John Edwards, Julie Edwards (Glenmore) 43 pts

SINGLES – MEN

DIVISION 1: Ian Forrester (Penrith) 37 pts, Runner-up Garry Smith (Leonay) 35, 3rd place Graham Anderson (Wallacia) 34 c/b.

DIVISION 2: Owen Brennen (Leonay) 41 pts, Runner-up Bruce Baker (Leonay) 37 c/b, 3rd place Mick Crock (Leonay) 37 c/b.

DIVISION 3: Moe Hein (Stonecutters Ridge) 39 pts, Runner-up Fred Walshaw (Richmond) 36, 3rd place Noel Byles (Richmond) 35.

SINGLES – LADIES

DIVISION 1: Sue Evers (Springwood) 31 pts c/b; Runner-up Elizabeth (Libby) Paynter Springwood 31.

DIVISION 2: Denise Chant (Wallacia) 35 pts c/b; Runner-up Elaine Williams (Dunheved) 35.

*Noel Rowsell is a regular veteran golf competitor whose photos can be found at www.photoexcellence.com.au