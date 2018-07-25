2018 Senior Open Championship: Preview, Leaderboard, Australian TV Times

By
Brian O'Hare
-

 

The British Senior Open Championship will be played on the iconic Old Course at St Andrews for the first time in the Championship’s 32-year history this week with a suitably very strong field of golfing greats attracted.

Golf’s golden era encompassing the likes of evergreen Tom Watson, Sir Nick Faldo, Fred Couples, José María Olazábal, Colin Montgomerie, Ian Woosnam and defending champion Bernhard Langer are just some of the names included in perhaps the strongest field in three decades of The Senior Open.

The 144-strong field includes 38 Ryder Cup players, 10 Ryder Cup Captains, 20 Major Champions and 23 Senior Major winners – including 27 golfers who successfully qualified from 591 competitors who teed it up during Monday qualifying.

Tom Watson, a three-time winner of The Senior Open, and a five-time winner of The Open, is one of those delighted to have the opportunity to tee it up in a competitive round at St Andrews once again.

“I can see the excitement level amongst the players,” he said in Scotland this week. “It’s palpable; you can feel it. The players are loving being here on the Old Course. We are very grateful that they decided to have the tournament here.

“It’s reflected by the quality of the field and how many people tried to qualify.”

Strong Aussie Contingent

Aussie representatives include Peter O’Malley, playing in his fourth Senior Open, US Champions Tour players David McKenzie and Peter Lonard, as well as Peter Fowler, Mike Harwood and Paul Archbold.

2018 Senior British Open Australian TV Schedule

There will be full coverage of the championship on Fox Sports beginning Thursday at 9pm

1st Round: Thursday 9pm – 4am

2nd Round: Friday 9pm – 4am

3rd Round: checking details

Final Round: 11.30pm – 4am

British Senior Open Leaderboard

Previous articleHitting the low stinger: PGA TV Golf Tip
Next articleA Complete Guide For Golfers Over 50: Reach Your Full Playing Potential & Have Fun Doing It. Book Review
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here