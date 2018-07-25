2018 Senior Open Championship: Preview, Leaderboard, Australian TV Times

The British Senior Open Championship will be played on the iconic Old Course at St Andrews for the first time in the Championship’s 32-year history this week with a suitably very strong field of golfing greats attracted.

Golf’s golden era encompassing the likes of evergreen Tom Watson, Sir Nick Faldo, Fred Couples, José María Olazábal, Colin Montgomerie, Ian Woosnam and defending champion Bernhard Langer are just some of the names included in perhaps the strongest field in three decades of The Senior Open.

The 144-strong field includes 38 Ryder Cup players, 10 Ryder Cup Captains, 20 Major Champions and 23 Senior Major winners – including 27 golfers who successfully qualified from 591 competitors who teed it up during Monday qualifying.

Tom Watson, a three-time winner of The Senior Open, and a five-time winner of The Open, is one of those delighted to have the opportunity to tee it up in a competitive round at St Andrews once again.

“I can see the excitement level amongst the players,” he said in Scotland this week. “It’s palpable; you can feel it. The players are loving being here on the Old Course. We are very grateful that they decided to have the tournament here.

“It’s reflected by the quality of the field and how many people tried to qualify.”

Strong Aussie Contingent

Aussie representatives include Peter O’Malley, playing in his fourth Senior Open, US Champions Tour players David McKenzie and Peter Lonard, as well as Peter Fowler, Mike Harwood and Paul Archbold.

2018 Senior British Open Australian TV Schedule

There will be full coverage of the championship on Fox Sports beginning Thursday at 9pm

1st Round: Thursday 9pm – 4am

2nd Round: Friday 9pm – 4am

3rd Round: checking details

Final Round: 11.30pm – 4am