Hitting the low stinger: PGA TV Golf Tip

YES, the strong wind penetrating “Low Stinger” shot is currently much in vogue because of the just completed Open Championship (and the Senior Open Championship this week as we write) but in many parts of Australia the July/August period can be particularly breezy.

In this golf instruction video PGA Pro Kerrod Gray advises on how best to play the low stinger that penetrates into the wind.

As Gray says, many amateur golfers just rely on putting the ball way back in their stance and give it a low finishing whack. That’s not always going to have an ideal outcome.

In the video Gray gives three crucial keys he says will launch the ball on a low wind piercing trajectory.

 

