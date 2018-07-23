Francesco Molinari: Swing Analysis 2018 Open Championship winner

ITALY’S first ever major golf champion Francesco Molinari has long been held in high regard for his relatively simple, repeatable and highly accurate golf swing.

It’s a swing that saw him play a bogie free flawless weekend at the 2018 Open Championship at the very tough Canoustie layout while many of the “heavyweight” big names around him fell by the wayside.

Molinari has never been a big hitter or a flamboyant golfer but his continued work on his “simple” swing and short game has led recently (July 2018) to his debut win on the US PGA TOUR at the Quicken Loans National as well as the Claret Jug. In May he also captured the BMW PGA Championship in what became a shootout with Rory McIlroy.

Accepting the crown as Champion Golfer of the Year in Scotland, Molinari thanked the “large team” behind him that includes long time London based coach Denis Pugh as well as relatively new “performance” coach Dave Alred, who the 35 year old Italian said had helped particularly with some mental aspects of his game.

Pugh said recently they were looking for Molinari to add some distance without sacrificing his precision.

“We looked at the stats and his abilities and determined he can’t become one of the longest hitters on tour,” Pugh said. “But he can definitely be the longest straight driver out there.”

We’ve got a few Francesco Molinari swing analysis videos here, one by the renowned Peter Kostis and another much more detailed swing review.