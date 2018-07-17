147th Open Championship: Preview, Leaderboard, Aussie Tee Times & More

EIGHT Aussie golfers will carry the nation’s hopes this week when the 147th Open Championship tees off at what is generally agreed to be the toughest layout on the championship rota.
Carnoustie Golf Links is particularly long and narrow links course situated on an exposed stretch of coastland and with strategic bunkering to well test the mettle of the world’s best.
Australia has never had a winner at the Scottish course but maybe with the recently departed five-time Open champion Peter Thomson looking down this might just be the time.
We’ve gone close in recent times – notably Adam Scott at Royal Lytham in 2012 and Marc Leishman at St Andrews in 2015 – but not quite close enough. Our last winner was Greg Norman way back in 1993 at Royal St George’s (following his 1986 Turnberry win).
Scott and Leishman will again be flying the flag, along with our highest ranked player in Jason Day, Matt Jones, Brett Rumford, current Australian Open champion Cameron Davis, Cameron Smith, and Lucas Herbert, playing his second major after making his debut at the U.S. Open last month.
It should be another fascinating edition of golf’s oldest major, with leading contenders including defending champion Jordan Spieth, world number one Dustin Johnson, 2014 champion Rory McIlroy, 2016 winner Henrik Stenson, the seemingly perennially in form Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, who has got to win a major sometime soon you’d think … and of course three-time winner Tiger Woods, back at the Open for the first time in three years.
Carnoustie Course Video Preview
Australasian tee times (local time & AEST):
Round 1
- 11:36am 8:36pm – Brandt Snedeker (USA), Sam Locke (SCO), Cameron Davis
- 12:20pm 9:20pm – Michael Hendry, Kelly Kraft (USA), Lee Westwood (ENG)
- 12:53pm 9:53pm – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Marc Leishman,Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN)
- 1:15pm 10:15pm – Zach Johnson (USA), Adam Scott, Brendan Steele (USA)
- 1:15pm 10:15pm – Jason Day, Shota Akiyoshi (JPN). Haotong Li (CHN)
- 2:37pm 11:37pm – Lucas Herbert, Min Chel Choi (KOR), Jason Kokrak (USA)
- 2:59pm 11:59pm – Ian Poulter (ENG), Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka (USA)
- 3:32pm 12:32am – Jason Dufner (USA), Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley (USA)
- 4:05pm 1:05am – Brett Rumford, Masanori Kabayashi (JPN), Jack Senior (ENG)
- 4:16pm 1:16am – Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis (ENG), Bronson Burgoon (USA)
Round 2
- 6:35am 3:35pm – Brandt Snedeker (USA), Sam Locke (SCO), Cameron Davis
- 7:19am 4:19pm – Michael Hendry, Kelly Kraft (USA), Lee Westwood (ENG)
- 7:52am 4:52pm – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Marc Leishman,Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN)
- 8:14am 5:14pm – Zach Johnson (USA), Adam Scott, Brendan Steele (USA)
- 8:36am 5:36pm – Jason Day, Shota Akiyoshi (JPN). Haotong Li (CHN)
- 9:36am 6:36pm – Lucas Herbert, Min Chel Choi (KOR), Jason Kokrak (USA)
- 9:58am 6:58pm – Ian Poulter (ENG), Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka (USA)
- 10:31am 7:31pm – Jason Dufner (USA), Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley (USA)
- 11:04am 8:04pm – Brett Rumford, Masanori Kabayashi (JPN), Jack Senior (ENG)
- 11:15am 8:15pm – Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis (ENG), Bronson Burgoon (USA)
Form guide of Aussie golfers at Carnoustie:
Jason Day
World ranking: 9
Number of tournaments played this year: 10 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: 1st – Farmers Insurance Open & Wells Fargo Championship
Last victory: 6 May 2018 – Wells Fargo Championship (PGA TOUR)
How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2018.
Record at The Open
2010 T60
2011 T30
2012 DNP
2013 T32
2014 T58
2015 T4
2016 T22
2017 T27
Marc Leishman
World ranking: 18
Number of tournaments played this year: 16 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: 2nd – AT&T Byron Nelson
Last victory: 17 September, 2017 – BMW Championship (PGA TOUR)
How he got in the field: First 10 and anyone tying for 10th place at the 146th Open Championship (2017) at Royal Birkdale.
Record at The Open
2010 T60
2011 DNP
2012 MC
2013 MC
2014 T5
2015 T2
2016 T53
2017 T6
Cameron Smith
World ranking: 44
Number of tournaments played this year: 15 – PGA TOUR
Best finish this year: T5 – The Masters & WGC Dell Technologies Match Play
Last victory: 3 December, 2017 – Australian PGA Championship (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour)
How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2018.
Record at The Open:
2017 MC
Adam Scott
World ranking: 82
Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson
Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship
How he got in the field: Playing members of the 2017 Presidents Cup Teams.
Record at The Open
2000 MC
2001 T47
2002 MC
2003 MC
2004 T42
2005 T34
2006 T8
2007 T27
2008 T16
2009 MC
2010 T27
2011 T25
2012 2nd
2013 T3
2014 T5
2015 T10
2016 T43
2017 T22
Cameron Davis
World ranking: 128
Number of tournaments played this year: 13 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR & Asian Tour
Best finish this year: 1st – Nashville Golf Open
Last victory: 27 May 2018 – Nashville Golf Open (Web.com Tour)
How he got in the field: Emirates Australian Open 2017. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
Record at The Open:
Debut
Lucas Herbert
World ranking: 177
Number of tournaments played this year: 10 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour, Asian Tour
Best finish this year: 3rd – ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth & Rocco Forte Sicilian Open
Last victory: Yet to win a professional tournament
How he got in the field: SMBC Singapore Open 2018. Four places to the leading four players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 12 and ties
Record at The Open:
Debut
Matthew Jones
World ranking: 277
Number of tournaments played this year: 14 – PGA TOUR
Best finish this year: T12 – John Deere Classic
Last victory: 29 November 2015 – Australian Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)
How he got in the field: Emirates Australian Open 2017. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties
Record at The Open:
2014 T54
2015 T30
2016 T39
2017 DNP
Brett Rumford
World ranking: 393
Number of tournaments played this year: 14 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour, Asian Tour
Best finish this year: T5 – Open de Espana
Last victory: 19 February 2017 – ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour, Asian Tour)
How he got in the field: First and anyone tying for 1st place on the Order of Merit of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia for 2017.
Record at The Open:
2001 MC
2006 16
2013 MC
2014 MC
2015 T74
2017 DNP