147th Open Championship: Preview, Leaderboard, Aussie Tee Times & More

EIGHT Aussie golfers will carry the nation’s hopes this week when the 147th Open Championship tees off at what is generally agreed to be the toughest layout on the championship rota.

Carnoustie Golf Links is particularly long and narrow links course situated on an exposed stretch of coastland and with strategic bunkering to well test the mettle of the world’s best.

Australia has never had a winner at the Scottish course but maybe with the recently departed five-time Open champion Peter Thomson looking down this might just be the time.

We’ve gone close in recent times – notably Adam Scott at Royal Lytham in 2012 and Marc Leishman at St Andrews in 2015 – but not quite close enough. Our last winner was Greg Norman way back in 1993 at Royal St George’s (following his 1986 Turnberry win).

Scott and Leishman will again be flying the flag, along with our highest ranked player in Jason Day, Matt Jones, Brett Rumford, current Australian Open champion Cameron Davis, Cameron Smith, and Lucas Herbert, playing his second major after making his debut at the U.S. Open last month.

It should be another fascinating edition of golf’s oldest major, with leading contenders including defending champion Jordan Spieth, world number one Dustin Johnson, 2014 champion Rory McIlroy, 2016 winner Henrik Stenson, the seemingly perennially in form Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, who has got to win a major sometime soon you’d think … and of course three-time winner Tiger Woods, back at the Open for the first time in three years.

Australasian tee times (local time & AEST):

Round 1

11:36am 8:36pm – Brandt Snedeker (USA), Sam Locke (SCO), Cameron Davis

Brandt Snedeker (USA), Sam Locke (SCO), 12:20pm 9:20pm – Michael Hendry , Kelly Kraft (USA), Lee Westwood (ENG)

, Kelly Kraft (USA), Lee Westwood (ENG) 12:53pm 9:53pm – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Marc Leishman, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN)

Rory McIlroy (NIR), Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 1:15pm 10:15pm – Zach Johnson (USA), Adam Scott , Brendan Steele (USA)

Zach Johnson (USA), , Brendan Steele (USA) 1:15pm 10:15pm – Jason Day , Shota Akiyoshi (JPN). Haotong Li (CHN)

, Shota Akiyoshi (JPN). Haotong Li (CHN) 2:37pm 11:37pm – Lucas Herbert , Min Chel Choi (KOR), Jason Kokrak (USA)

, Min Chel Choi (KOR), Jason Kokrak (USA) 2:59pm 11:59pm – Ian Poulter (ENG), Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka (USA)

Ian Poulter (ENG), Brooks Koepka (USA) 3:32pm 12:32am – Jason Dufner (USA), Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley (USA)

Jason Dufner (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA) 4:05pm 1:05am – Brett Rumford , Masanori Kabayashi (JPN), Jack Senior (ENG)

, Masanori Kabayashi (JPN), Jack Senior (ENG) 4:16pm 1:16am – Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis (ENG), Bronson Burgoon (USA)

Round 2

6:35am 3:35pm – Brandt Snedeker (USA), Sam Locke (SCO), Cameron Davis

Brandt Snedeker (USA), Sam Locke (SCO), 7:19am 4:19pm – Michael Hendry , Kelly Kraft (USA), Lee Westwood (ENG)

, Kelly Kraft (USA), Lee Westwood (ENG) 7:52am 4:52pm – Rory McIlroy (NIR), Marc Leishman, Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN)

Rory McIlroy (NIR), Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 8:14am 5:14pm – Zach Johnson (USA), Adam Scott , Brendan Steele (USA)

Zach Johnson (USA), , Brendan Steele (USA) 8:36am 5:36pm – Jason Day , Shota Akiyoshi (JPN). Haotong Li (CHN)

, Shota Akiyoshi (JPN). Haotong Li (CHN) 9:36am 6:36pm – Lucas Herbert , Min Chel Choi (KOR), Jason Kokrak (USA)

, Min Chel Choi (KOR), Jason Kokrak (USA) 9:58am 6:58pm – Ian Poulter (ENG), Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka (USA)

Ian Poulter (ENG), Brooks Koepka (USA) 10:31am 7:31pm – Jason Dufner (USA), Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley (USA)

Jason Dufner (USA), Keegan Bradley (USA) 11:04am 8:04pm – Brett Rumford , Masanori Kabayashi (JPN), Jack Senior (ENG)

, Masanori Kabayashi (JPN), Jack Senior (ENG) 11:15am 8:15pm – Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis (ENG), Bronson Burgoon (USA)

Form guide of Aussie golfers at Carnoustie:

Jason Day

World ranking: 9

Number of tournaments played this year: 10 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 1st – Farmers Insurance Open & Wells Fargo Championship

Last victory: 6 May 2018 – Wells Fargo Championship (PGA TOUR)

How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2018.

Record at The Open

2010 T60

2011 T30

2012 DNP

2013 T32

2014 T58

2015 T4

2016 T22

2017 T27



Marc Leishman

World ranking: 18

Number of tournaments played this year: 16 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 2nd – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 17 September, 2017 – BMW Championship (PGA TOUR)

How he got in the field: First 10 and anyone tying for 10th place at the 146th Open Championship (2017) at Royal Birkdale.

Record at The Open

2010 T60

2011 DNP

2012 MC

2013 MC

2014 T5

2015 T2

2016 T53

2017 T6

Cameron Smith

World ranking: 44

Number of tournaments played this year: 15 – PGA TOUR

Best finish this year: T5 – The Masters & WGC Dell Technologies Match Play

Last victory: 3 December, 2017 – Australian PGA Championship (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour)

How he got in the field: Being ranked in the first 50 players on the Official World Golf Ranking at week 21, 2018.

Record at The Open:

2017 MC

Adam Scott

World ranking: 82

Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship

How he got in the field: Playing members of the 2017 Presidents Cup Teams.

Record at The Open

2000 MC

2001 T47

2002 MC

2003 MC

2004 T42

2005 T34

2006 T8

2007 T27

2008 T16

2009 MC

2010 T27

2011 T25

2012 2nd

2013 T3

2014 T5

2015 T10

2016 T43

2017 T22



Cameron Davis

World ranking: 128

Number of tournaments played this year: 13 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR & Asian Tour

Best finish this year: 1st – Nashville Golf Open

Last victory: 27 May 2018 – Nashville Golf Open (Web.com Tour)

How he got in the field: Emirates Australian Open 2017. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties

Record at The Open:

Debut

Lucas Herbert

World ranking: 177

Number of tournaments played this year: 10 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour, Asian Tour

Best finish this year: 3rd – ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth & Rocco Forte Sicilian Open

Last victory: Yet to win a professional tournament

How he got in the field: SMBC Singapore Open 2018. Four places to the leading four players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 12 and ties

Record at The Open:

Debut

Matthew Jones

World ranking: 277

Number of tournaments played this year: 14 – PGA TOUR

Best finish this year: T12 – John Deere Classic

Last victory: 29 November 2015 – Australian Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)

How he got in the field: Emirates Australian Open 2017. Three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties

Record at The Open:

2014 T54

2015 T30

2016 T39

2017 DNP

Brett Rumford

World ranking: 393

Number of tournaments played this year: 14 – ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour, Asian Tour

Best finish this year: T5 – Open de Espana

Last victory: 19 February 2017 – ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, European Tour, Asian Tour)

How he got in the field: First and anyone tying for 1st place on the Order of Merit of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia for 2017.

Record at The Open:

2001 MC

2006 16

2013 MC

2014 MC

2015 T74

2017 DNP

