Leonay Golf Club hosting prostate cancer charity day in August

Leonay Golf Club will be hosting the Col Roffe Memorial Charity Golf Day for Prostate Cancer on 18th August, continuing its outstanding and ongoing involvement with charities in the Nepean and Blue Mountains districts.

The Golf Club has donated in excess of $50,000 to various charities since 2004 and 2018 marks the second consecutive year it will support Prostate Cancer survivors.

This insidious cancer kills an average 3,200 men per year in Australia, yet there is often still a disturbing reluctance in the community to not only recognise the illness but also take proactive steps to tackle the problem in the early stages.

The Nepean / Blue Mountains Prostate Cancer Support Group meets on the third Monday of each month at 6.30pm at St Stephen’s Anglican Church Hall in High Street Penrith, offering support and a valuable resource to both men and their partners.

The Support Group has enjoyed a very successful year, as demonstrated by the attendances at meetings, the quality speakers and the community activities, including fund-raising.

President David Wilkinson said “We have had a number of new members join this year and whilst it is important for any group to have new members, ours grows through reluctant membership, as all or most of the men here have been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer”.

“I trust that all men and their partners visiting us for the first time have found us welcoming and are encouraged by knowing that they are not alone”.

“During this year our membership has continued to serve its communities through various awareness and/or fund raising events such as Bunnings Sausage Sizzles, The Cancer Wellness Support (formerly The Nepean Valley/Blue Mountains Cancer Help) Sunshine Day, the Hawkesbury Canoe Classic, Dragons Abreast (and we thank PCFA For their support of this activity), the Cancer Council Penrith Relay for Life, Australia Day Celebrations at Glenbrook Park and the Health Tent at Hawkesbury Relay for Life” said Wilkinson.

“We also represented the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) at the inaugural Diesel Dirt and Turf Expo with PCFA’s new partner New Holland.”

In addition to guest speakers, there are open forums where the men and ladies meet separately, so that each can confidentially pursue their concerns.

Enquiries to the Nepean/Blue Mts PCSG at www.prostatesupport.org.au or contacting the Secretary at info@prostatesupport.org.au

Golfers wishing to play in the Charity Day can contact the Leonay Golf Club Pro Shop on 47355300.