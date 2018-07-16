Vijay Singh and Laura Davies celebrating debut senior major victories

FIJI’S Vijay Singh and England’s Laura Davies are celebrating after collecting their first senior major victories in the US on the weekend.

The 55 year old Singh fired a perfect approach on the second playoff hole of the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship to set up his win while 54 year old Davies won the inaugural US Senior Women’s Open in a canter.

Singh, who already had a US Masters title and two US PGA Championships in his trophy cabinet, has taken a few years on US Champions Tour to find his feet, winning his first event earlier this year and now his first major.

Singh played only sporadically on the over-50 tour during his first few years of eligibility but now has a big incentive to turn out more often.

“To win the first major on this tour, I’m really excited about that,” Singh said. “Winning my first tournament at the beginning of the year was big, and now I’ve won this one, so I look forward to winning a lot more now. I always say, the first one, you get the first one out of the way, you can win a lot more after that.”

Singh began the final round at the Exmoor Country Club in Illinois one of the lead but closed with a 5-under 67 to tie America’s Jeff Maggert (68) on 20 -under.

Brandt Jobe (66) was two strokes behind, while Jerry Kelly (64) and defending champion Scott McCarron (71) finished at 17 under.

Peter Lonard T24

Australia’s Peter Lonard (70) didn’t have a bad tournament, finishing on 9-under and T24 while David McKenzie (72) was 3-under and T54.

Davies wins by 10

At the in the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open Laura Davies took a five stroke lead into the final round at the Chicago Golf Club and with a bogey free day promptly doubled her margin over the field, finishing on 16-under.

The World Golf Hall of Fame member shot a 5-under 68 on Sunday to beat another Hall of Famer, 58-year-old Juli Inkster (73).

“It’s great, seeing this thing paraded down for the very first time,” she said of the shiny new trophy. “And I get my name on it first. You know, this championship will be played for many years, and there will only be one first winner. Obviously quite a proud moment for me to win that.”

Davies has continued to play and be competitive on the LPGA, turning out 12 times this year and finishing T2 behind Inbee Park in the Founders Cup.

Davies was now won 85 professional tournaments around the world, but this was her first since 2010.

“I haven’t won for eight years. The pressure you’re playing under when you’re trying to just do something for yourself, prove to yourself you can still win, this ranks highly up there,” she said. “And obviously because it’s a USGA event, it’s hard to compare tournaments, but this is very high on my list of achievements, I can assure you.”

Australia’s Jane Crafter (73) finished T28.