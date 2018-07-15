2018 British Open TV Times: Australia

THERE will be extensive Australian television coverage of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland this week but unfortunately none of the live coverage will be free to air.

As has now unfortunately become usual for the golf world’s oldest major, those with pay TV will have wall to wall access to the big event while those hoping for free commercial coverage get no joy at all.

We’ve ranted about this before and explained why it is so in stories such as 2010 British Open free to air television coverage – an entire hour right after the midnight Skippy repeat but it has done little good. (That story does go into some internet streaming options that existed at the time and might be a start for anyone looking at something similar this year).[See also the British Open TV Coverage story tag]

British Open Foxtel Coverage

As for those with Foxtel it is all good news with a dedicated Open Championship channel beginning on Monday at FOX SPORTS More (Ch. 507) and live coverage broadcasting from Thursday at 3.30pm.

Fox Sports says in addition to start-to-finish coverage of every round there will be an additional hour of LIVE content recapping the action at the conclusion of each day’s play.

A dedicated preview show, LIVE from the British Open launches at 9.00am on Tuesday (July 17), Wednesday (July 18) and Thursday (July 19), before Round 1 tees off at 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Live on FoxSports 507 (AEST)

Thursday: 3:30pm – 6:00am

Friday: 3:30pm – 6:00am

Saturday: 7:00pm – 5:00am

Sunday: 6:00pm – 4:00am