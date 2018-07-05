Australian senior amateur golfing wrap: July 2018

Columnist Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

VICTORIA

Another win for McCleary and Pascoe in the Heathcote Seniors

Ian McCleary (Kooringal GC) ties for the top honours at Heathcote with John Kelly (Metropolitan GC) after both players recorded a five over par 76 in typical wintery conditions with Ian McCleary winning on a count back. John Hoare (Pakenham GC) won the men’s nett event with a fine 67 to win by three from Robert Lowe (Dorset GC) on nett 70. In the women’s’ event, Helen Pascoe (Bunniyong GC) produced a dominating performance, carding a three over par scratch stableford score of 33 to win by ten points from second place getter, Heather Harley (Kooringal GC). Kay Barcelon (Peninsula-Kingswood Country GC) won the women’s stableford event with 37 points from Lorraine Berra (The Dunes GC) on 33 points.

Doug Francis and Helen Pascoe win the Shepparton Senior Amateur

Current Victorian Senior Amateur Champion, Doug Francis (Metropolitan GC) returned to the winners circle with rounds of 74-77 to finish 2 shots ahead of Ian McCleary (Kooringal GC) 78-75 in taking out the Shepparton Senior Amateur. Wayne Aigner (Sandhurst GC) come from 6 behind on day one to win the 36 hole nett event with a score of 147 to finish 2 ahead of John Kelly (Metropolitan GC) on 149. In the women’s scratch stableford event, Helen Pascoe (Bunniyong GC) continued her domination of the Victorian Women’s Senior circuit with scores of 25-26 scratch stableford points to win by 11 points from Laurence Bargibrant (Tina GC) on 40 scratch stableford points. Kerry Scales (Port Fairy GC) and Sally Naylor (Shepparton GC) tied for first place in the women’s 36 hole stableford competition with 58 points.

Ian Frost and Judy Langford win the Tocumwal Senior Amateur

Ian Frost (Indooroopilly GC), after recently moving to Queensland, made the trip south to play the event and it proved a worthy decision as he finished with 143 for the two rounds. Frost finished strongly to win by seven shots after a closing two under par round, 70 to win from defending champion David Robb (Corowa). First round leader Pat Giles (The National GC) who fired a superb one under par 71 first round could not hold onto the lead and ended up tied third with Kerry Boehm (Patterson River GC). Kerry Boehm won the nett event finishing on 141 to win by one shot from Robert London (Rosanna GC) on 142. In the women’s event, Judy Langford (Wodonga GC) won the scratch stableford event with scores of 31-29 to finish 6 points ahead of Helen Pascoe on 25-29 points. Jennifer Foster (Heywood GC) won the women’s stableford event with a score of 74 points over the two days to finish ahead of Noelle Hartnett (Rossdale GC) on 72 points.

2018 Doug Bachli Order of Merit update

After 15 rounds, Ian McCleary (Kooringal GC) has a huge lead over second placed John Kelly (Metropolitan GC). Closely behind John Kelly is Ken O’Brien (Rossdale GC) in third place with Alan Bullas (Peninsula-Kingswood Country GC) and Ian Frost (Indooroopilly GC) rounding out the top 5.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Locals take home all the trophies in the Oatlands Seniors

A small field of 36 seniors teed off in the Oatlands Seniors with local knowledge proving invaluable as Oatlands members walked away with both nett and gross trophies. Rodney Walsh (Oatlands GC) had a day out, recording a superb two over par round of 72 from a handicap of 8 to win the Oatlands Senior Cup. Runner-up to Rodney was David Singh (Oatlands GC) with a three over par 73. Joesph Wahbe (Oatlands GC) took out the Nett event with 66 from another Oatlands member Neil Vale on 71 c/b.

Ken Brewer records win No. 3 for 2018 in the inaugural Catalina Seniors

Catalina GC held their first seniors event for both men and women over the June long weekend and from all reports it was very successful. Ken Brewer commented on how good the course was and you need to mark it down as a must play in 2019. Players from fourteen clubs from Sydney and ACT visited the beautiful Batemans Bay area to play in the 36-hole event. Ken Brewer (Concord GC) once again blitzed the field to finish on 149 to win by 12 shots from local member Tony Riches (Catalina GC). Robert Lomas (Catalina GC) won the 36-hole nett event finishing on 148. In the women’s event, local Catalina member Helen Neave won the Ladies Senior Open with a scratch score of 182.

Rowan Easterbrook breaks through for his maiden victory at Pymble

Rowan Easterbrook (Oatlands GC) after two second placed finishes at the Avondale and Concord Seniors, recorded his first victory on the Senior circuit with a fine round of four over par, 76 at Pymble GC. What proved to be a tough day with strong winds, some very fast greens and a DSR of four over par 76, Rowan was one of only two golfers that broke 80. Runner-up was Russell Kellam (Dunheved GC) who shot a respectable 79 on a beautifully manicured Pymble golf club. In the nett event, another Dunheved member Stephen Jones won with 73 to finish one ahead of the popular Windsor member, Robert Lewis on 74.

2018 NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit update

The 2018 SOOM season has now reached its halfway mark with 2017 Scratch winner, Ken Brewer holding a 330 point lead over rookie, Matthew Taylor from Stonecutters Ridge. In third place is Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef GC) with Steve Puskaric ( Kogarah GC) and Darryl Hearsch (Manly GC) rounding out the top 5.

QUEENSLAND

Pacific Harbour GC 1, Senior golfers 0 in the Pacific Harbour Seniors

On a lovely winters day with not a lot of wind, forty-two senior golfers played the beautiful but challenging, Pacific Harbour course with only four players breaking 80. Peter Holloway (Redcliffe GC) won the scratch event carding a 79 to win in a four-way countback from Tim Deakin (McLeod GC), Brad Dowling (Southport GC) and Ian Frost (Indooroopilly GC). In the men’s nett event, George Macaskill (Twin Waters GC) won with 35 stableford points from Noel Godbold (Virginia GC) on 34 points. In the women’s section, Josie Ryan (Headland GC) won the scratch event with 82 and Bronwyn Barnes (Merewether GC) claimed the Nett event with 34 stableford points.

Trevor Box and Gwen Clutterbuck win the Carbrook Seniors

Trevor Box (Riverlakes GC) returned to the winning dais with a fine round of 3 over par, 74 around the beautiful Carbrook course. One shot behind was another Redcliffe golfer Peter Dagan on 75 who was runner-up. In the nett event, local player David Brown (Carbrook GC) returned a fine stableford score of 41 points to edge out kiwi player, Neville Johnson (New Zealand GC) on 37 points. In the women’s section, Gwen Clutterbuck (Oxley GC) took out the scratch event with 89 from Judy Logan (Laidley GC) on 91. In the nett event, the roles were reversed with Judy Logan returning 33 stableford points from Gwen Clutterbuck on 32 points.

George Spillane and Laurence Bargibant win the Coolangatta Tweed Heads Seniors

Fifty-six senior golfers played around the beautifully presented and manicured Coolangatta Tweed Heads River course in the PresCare seniors. Local member George Spillane recorded a fine, one over par 73, to win by three shots from Ian Frost (Indooroopilly GC). In the men’s nett event, Mike Aspland (Pacific GC) fired a respectable 37 stableford points to beat runner-up David Marshall (Yamba GC) on 36 points. In the women’s scratch event, it was a maiden win for a newcomer to the coast, Laurence Bargibant (Tina GC) with a score of 90. Maureen Fallow (Nudgee GC) won the nett event with 36 stableford points.

2018 QLD PresCare QSOOM update

Brad Dowling (Southport GC) has a narrow lead of 90 points over Tim Deakin (Mc Leod GC) but the competition for second place is very tight between Tim Deakin, Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah GC) and Peter Dagan (Redcliffe GC) with only 20 points separating the three. Rounding out the top 5 is Super Senior Trevor Box (Riverlakes GC).

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Trevor Smith drives 300km for a game of golf in winning the West Lakes Senior

Some would say it he deserved to win, but golf doesn’t always follow these rules. Trevor Smith’s maiden victory at West Lakes came after he drove over 300 km from Naracoorte to win with 75 from the usual Tea Tree Gully crew. This time the runner-up in the scratch went to Chris Everett (Tea Tree Gully GC) who carded a 78. In the nett event, local Bill Esca won with a nett 68 from Phil Zubrinich, both from West Lakes GC. West Lakes GC was presented in excellent condition with not many players saying they conquered the well bunkered, tight par, 71 layout.

2018 SA SOOM update

With only four events remaining until the end of the SA SOOM season, Tea Tree Gully seniors fill three out of the top five in the order of merit. Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully GC) has a 180 point lead over fellow Tea Tree member Chris Everett. Nigel Turner (Links Lady Bay GC) breaks up the Tea Tree domination in third place closely behind Chris. John Davey (Tea Tree Gully GC) and Alan Cooper (Mt Osmond GC) round out the top 5 but most will be looking over their shoulder for a last-minute charge from John Davey.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

John Ryan break through win at the Araleun Seniors

John Ryan won his first senior scratch event defeating runner-up Mal Watson (The Vines GC) in the Araleun seniors. In the nett event, Tony Giorgio won from Matt Ferguson.

Trevor Hughes records his first win for 2018 at the Hartfield Senior Open

Trevor Hughes carded an even par round of 72 to edge out Paul Chappell (Hartfield GC) who returned a one over par round of 73. Stephen Graham produced a slick round of 67 to win the nett event from runner-up, Matt Ferguson.

Sulficio Varela break through win at the Lakelands Senior Open

Sulficio Varela jumped from the strong pack of senior golfers to record his first senior scratch event with a fine win in the Lakelands Senior Open. Leading players Michael Dunsmore (Hartfield GC), John Ryan, Trevor Hughes and Martin Minogue all had to settle for second place behind Sulficio.

2018 WA SOOM update

With only three events to go before the WA Senior Order of Merit ends for 2018, it’s set for a close finish with any of the top 5 capable of winning. Paul Chappell (Hartfield GC),has a slim lead over Michael Dunsmore (Hartfield GC), with John Ryan only 10 points behind Michael Dunsmore. Rounding out the top 5 is Trevor Hughes (Hartfield GC), in fourth place just ahead of Dennis Warburton (Melville Glades GC).

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

July 9-11 Coomealla Senior Open Championship (VIC)

July 12 Sanctuary Cove PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

July 12-13 Coffs Coast Seniors (NSW)

July 16-19 * Coolangatta Tweed Heads GC National Seniors Match Play (QLD)

July 25-27 *Gold Coast Senior Amateur (NSW)

July 26 Qld Women’s Senior Amateur (QLD)

July 27-29 *Darwin Open Amateur (NT)

July 30 Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

July 30-01 *Qld Men’s Senior Amateur (QLD)

August 2-3 Yarrawonga Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 4-5 Seaside Senior Classic (NSW)

August 13 Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

August 13 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 14 Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 14 North Lakes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 15 Commonwealth Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 17 Victoria GC Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 20 Gailes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 20 Glenelg Senior Amateur (SA)

August 20 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 21 Horizon Seniors (NSW)

August 22 Newcastle Seniors (NSW)

August 27 Royal Melboune Senior Classic (VIC)

August 27 Royal Adelaide Senior Amateur (SA)

August 28 Palmer PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 30-31 Bendigo Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 30-31 *The Grange and Kooyonga Senior Amateur (SA)

September 03-05 SA Senior Amateur at Loxton GC (SA)*

September 04 Beerwah PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

September 09 Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 10 Keperra PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

September 10 Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 10-12 Vic Senior Amateur at Hill Top & Shepparton Golf Clubs (Vic)*

September 11 Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 20 Port Kembla Seniors (NSW)

September 21 Maroochy River PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

September 22 Gungahlin Seniors (NSW)

September 24 Melton Valley Senior Amateur (Vic)

September 28 Liverpool Seniors (NSW)

October 02 Camden Seniors (NSW)

October 04 Monash Seniors (NSW)

October 04 Brookwater PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

October 05 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (Vic)

October 05-06 Men’s and Women’s Moruya Seniors Open (NSW)

October 09-11 Australian Men’s Senior Amateur at Spring Valley GC, Victoria*

October 15 Windsor Senior Foundation Sheild (NSW)

October 16 Warwick PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

October 17 City PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

October 18 Middle Ridge PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

October 23 Dunheved Seniors (NSW)

October 23 Melville Glades Senior Open (WA)

October 29-30 Melbourne Senior Classic (Vic)

November 01 Twin Creek Seniors (NSW)

November 05 Virginia PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

November 05-07 ACT Senior Amateur*

November 13 Bankstown Seniors (NSW)

November 13-14 Warrnambool Senior Amateur (VIC)

November 15-16 Moyne Senior Classic (VIC)

November 18-19 Mollymook Seniors (NSW)

November 23-25 Tasmanian Senior Masters*

November 26 Long Reef Seniors (NSW)

November 27 Cromer Seniors (NSW)

November 27 Joondalup Senior Open (WA)

November 30 McLeod PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

December 06-07 Sorrento Senior Amateur (VIC)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.