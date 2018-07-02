David Toms cracks a long drought with 2018 US Senior Open victory

Brian O'Hare
DAVID TOMS has broken his senior tour cherry in a big way, taking out the 37th US Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs after a final round dogfight.

Any one of half a dozen golfers could have taken out the 2018 event coming down the stretch but it was the 51 year old Toms who managed to sink a couple of crucial putts to get to 3-under and take the championship by a single stroke.

It was Toms’ first tour victory of any kind since he won the Crowne Plaza Invitational in 2011, capping a US PGA TOUR career tally of 13 wins.

That tally included his only major, the 2001 PGA Championship when a smart up and down for par on the last saw him beat Phil Mickelson by a stroke.

He did something similar on Sunday, firstly sinking a birdie putt on the 16th to edge one clear of the field and then holing a rolling 19 footer on the 17th for a crucial par save.

His two putt par on the last was enough to shade a talented trio who shared second place – Miguel Angel Jimizez, Tim Petrovic and Jerry Kelly.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve held a trophy,” said Toms, who handn’t won in seven years on either the main or senior tour.

“I didn’t have the patience to win a U.S. Open earlier in my career,” Toms said. “I got better at it as my career went on. I never won one, but got close.”

It was Toms’ 4-under 66 in Saturday’s third round that sent him into the final day in position to win. His final round consisted of 16 pars, a bogey at the par-4 13th and that birdie at the 16th.

“I looked at the leaderboard and knew I had to make a birdie there because the 17th was a tough hole,” Toms said. “I had a straight uphill putt, so I knew I could hit it firm going up the mountain. I hit it right in the middle.”

Toms is in his second season on the US Champions Tour, with his previous best in 34 starts a tied second place finish in the Chubb Classic in February.

Aussies McKenzie and Fowler fight on

Australia’s David McKenzie finished at T28 on 9-over after a final round 72, while our only other starter was veteran Peter Fowler who stumbled with a 76 in the final round to close at T49 on 14-over.

US Senior Open Leaderboard

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

