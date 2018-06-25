Wallacia edges vets rivals in WSRVGA Inter-Club

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell*

Victoria sent it’s harsh Winter weather north to NSW for the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club event in June, with 142 players braving often freezing conditions comprised of rain, winds, rain, occasional sunshine and more rain.

Unsurprisingly, only six players bettered their handicap on the day although Wallacia Golf Club’s Steve Francis took all the adverse conditions in his stride, scoring a red-hot 42 points for a runaway four-shot victory in A Grade.

Allan Renshall (Stonecutters Ridge GC) and Jim Lyons (Richmond GC) both posted scores of 38 points to win B and C Grade respectively, whilst Mrs Carolyn Lozier (Richmond) had 36 points to win the Ladies division.

Wallacia GC (148 points) prevailed to win the Inter-Club point score, led by Steve Francis, David Knox, Don Firth and Ted Malicki.

Dunheved GC (147) finished second and Richmond GC (143) third.

Richmond GC and Wallacia GC currently share the honours in the race for

the Guardian Funerals ‘Club of the Year’, locked together on 583 points,

well clear of third-placed Dunheved GC on 565.

The next Inter-Club will be held at Leonay GC on 24th July.

2BBB: Winners Roger Price, Bob Pillay (Dunheved) 46 points), Runners-up Steve Francis, Steve Small (Wallacia) 45.

Medley 2BBB: Winners Robert Ayre, Mrs Jan Martin (Dunheved) 47 points, Runners-up Mrs Elaine Williams, Mrs Dianne Bowen ( Dunheved) 44.

Singles A Grade: Winner Steve Francis (Wallacia) 42 points, Runner-up Keith Strathdee (Glenmore) 38.

Singles B Grade: Winner Allan Renshall (Stonecutters) 38 points c/b, Runner-up Mahdo Prasad (Dunheved) 38.

Singles C Grade: Winner Jim Lyons (Richmond) 38 points c/b, Roger Price (Dunheved) 38.

Ladies: Winner Mrs Carolyn Lozier (Richmond) 36 points, Runner-up Mrs Diane Bowen (Dunheved) 34.

Inter-Club: Winners Wallacia GC 148 points (Steve Francis, David Knox, Don Firth, Tod Malicki.

*Noel Rowsell is a regular veteran golf competitor whose photos can be found at www.photoexcellence.com.au