Rory McSquirrel steals the limelight at 2018 Travelers Championship

By
Brian O'Hare
-

WITH all the attention alligators get these days just for walking across a golf course you can’t blame this humble squirrel for butting in and stealing some of the limelight.

The squirrel certainly stopped Rory McIlroy in his tracks at the 2018 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut as the Irish star was about to tee off for his third round.

McIlroy waited awhile for the squirrel to exit the first tee but eventually had to to hit off regardless. 

The harrowing wildlife adventure obviously didn’t help McIlroy’s composure. He eventually finishing the event at T12 on 11-under (alongside Jason Day) six strokes behind winner Bubba Watson.

Previous articleLarry’s golf tip: How to avoid hitting a 4th snap hook in a row!
Next articleWallacia edges vets rivals in WSRVGA Inter-Club
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here