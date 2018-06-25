Rory McSquirrel steals the limelight at 2018 Travelers Championship

WITH all the attention alligators get these days just for walking across a golf course you can’t blame this humble squirrel for butting in and stealing some of the limelight.

The squirrel certainly stopped Rory McIlroy in his tracks at the 2018 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut as the Irish star was about to tee off for his third round.

McIlroy waited awhile for the squirrel to exit the first tee but eventually had to to hit off regardless.

The harrowing wildlife adventure obviously didn’t help McIlroy’s composure. He eventually finishing the event at T12 on 11-under (alongside Jason Day) six strokes behind winner Bubba Watson.