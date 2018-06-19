Three Western Sydney Teams Reach Masters Pennant Playoffs

By Noel Rowsell

Three clubs from Western Sydney have won their respective Divisions of the 2018 NSW Masters Pennant series and now move into the playoffs.

Glenmore Heritage Valley Golf Club (Division One), Windsor Country Club (Division Three) and Panthers Wallacia (Division Sixteen) have all finished at the top of their respective divisions, in spite of differing results in the final round.

Glenmore had a strong 9-6 win over Bankstown to finish ahead of Springwood Country Club, having leap-frogged the lower Blue Mountains team with the crucial win.

Windsor had a playoff berth wrapped up prior to the weekend but would have been disappointed to lose their final match 10-5 to Ryde-Parramatta.

Wallacia lost 9-6 to Beverley Park but still finished ahead of the same club on percentages, thanks to superior win-loss ratio.

There was no joy for the remaining clubs in the Division, with Leonay falling 10-5 to Bardwell Valley in Division Four, Dunheved winning 10-5 over Camden but still finishing in second spot behind Windsor in Division Three, Penrith falling 9-6 to Roseville to finish second in Division Two, and Stonecutters Ridge winning 12-3 over Warringah but still finishing in second spot in Division Eleven.

Richmond was due to play Strathfield over the weekend but this match was postponed until next Sunday. Richmond however cannot win Division Six.

The playoffs begin on 8th July to determine the final sixteen teams, then continue week by week until the top two teams meet in the Final on 5th August. All playoff venues to be announced shortly.

*Noel Rowsell is a regular veteran golf competitor whose photos can be found at www.photoexcellence.com.au

Team photos above courtesy of the respective clubs.