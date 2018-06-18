Vic Open becomes Australian golf’s richest week

Brian O'Hare
Golfers Jack Wilson and Stacey Peters with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews at the official announcement. Photo: Golf Victoria

By Brianna Earle, Golf Victoria

The Vic Open will become Australian golf’s richest week in 2019 with the combined prize pool surging to an unprecedented $3 million.
 
That’s more than double the $1.3 million on offer in 2018 and means since moving to 13th Beach Golf Links in 2013, the prize pool has increased ten-fold – from $300,000 to $3 million.
 
The Vic Open remains the only golf tournament of its kind in the world, with men and women competing for equal prize money, on the same courses at the same time.
 
And in 2019 that won’t change, with $1.5 million up for grabs in Barwon Heads for both the men’s and women’s fields from February 7-10.
 
With the backing of the State Government a $3 million purse will become the benchmark, with the world’s best male and female golfers to battle it out at 13th Beach on the Bellarine Peninsula for a minimum of $12 million over the next four years.
 
“This prize money boost ensures the Vic Open remains an important pathway for local up and coming champions and raises its status on the world stage, cementing Victoria’s reputation as a golfing powerhouse,” says Premier Daniel Andrews.

“The Vic Open is a great opportunity for Victoria’s coastal towns to shine. I encourage all golf fans to come along and see the nation’s best in their own backyard,” says Minister for Sport John Eren.

The winners in 2013, Stacey Keating and Matthew Giles, each took home upwards of $22,000 along with the silverware.
 
The winners in 2019 will pocket ten times that amount.
 
“This announcement is fantastic for Victorian golf, securing the future of a landmark tournament with global appeal right here in our state,” says Golf Victoria CEO Simon Brookhouse.
 
“It’s also great news for the players, with the Vic Open providing the top men and women from Australia and around the globe with back-to-back high prizemoney events in Australia,” says Brookhouse.
 
“We’re extremely appreciative of the State Government’s ongoing commitment to our great game and we’re excited to release further details about the biggest Vic Open in history soon.”
 
The 2019 Vic Open will provide the world’s leading ladies with the perfect final tune-up ahead of the Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide.
 
The men’s event will continue to be one of the headline acts of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, with the return of the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth helping to bolster the early season’s schedule.
 
“The Bellarine Peninsula is a beautiful place to visit and events like the Vic Open encourage more tourists to the area and give local businesses an economic boost,” says Member for Bellarine Lisa Neville.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

