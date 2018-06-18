Stop rushing the downswing

A LOT of people seem to like the simple, no nonsense golf coaching style of UK PGA Professional Daniel Maude.

In this video Maude, who is head pro at the Canterbury Golf Club in Kent, talks about how he helped one of his 67 year old clients gain around 20 to 25 yards with his tee shots.

Maude, who seems to have quiet a few older golfers at his home club, says many golfers want to get more power with their driver and irons but go about it the wrong way, tending to rush the downswing, which leads to weak, inconsistent shots.

The key to more power, he says, is a smooth transition and this video he gives two simple suggestions on how to create a downswing that will give effortless power and more consistency.