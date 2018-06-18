Stop rushing the downswing

By
Brian O'Hare
-

A LOT of people seem to like the simple, no nonsense golf coaching style of UK PGA Professional Daniel Maude.

In this video Maude, who is head pro at the Canterbury Golf Club in Kent, talks about how he helped one of his 67 year old clients gain around 20 to 25 yards with his tee shots.

Maude, who seems to have quiet a few older golfers at  his home club, says many golfers want to get more power with their driver and irons but go about it the wrong way, tending to rush the downswing, which leads to weak, inconsistent shots.

The key to more power, he says, is a smooth transition and this video he gives two simple suggestions on how to create a downswing that will give effortless power and more consistency.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

