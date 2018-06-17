Brooks Koepka back to back US Opens: “It’s nice” he reckons



AT one stage during his second round at the controversial 2018 US Open Brooks Koepka was seven over – and 11 strokes behind the leader – at the brutal Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

The 28 year old American fought back for a one stroke victory over surging Brit Tommy Fleetwood (63) to become the first to go back to back at the US Open in some 30 years.

“It’s nice” Koepka said of the feeling of teeing off on the 72nd hole of the year’s second major with a two stroke lead.

Koepka was in fact a little more delighted that that, but outwardly was continuing to display the quiet confidence that seems to be his trademark.

The Floridian said during the week he was the most confident player on the course, and who can disagree.

Koepka is the first player to repeat at this event since Curtis Strange in 1988-89.

“To be honest with you, probably couldn’t have dreamed of it in my wildest dreams,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words right now, but it’s really incredible.”

Koepka bogeyed the last to finish the final round with a 2-under 68 at 1-over for the tournament, Fleetwood was 2-over and third placegetter Dustin Johnson (30) alone at 3-over.

At T25 Aaron Baddeley(69) was the best placed Aussie at 12-over with Marc Leishman (74) T45 at 15-over.

All the other other Aussies, including big hopes Jason Day and Adam Scott, missed the cut, joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia sitting out the weekend.

As is perhaps now standard, the USGA copped lots of flack about the state of the course, but on Saturday did admit they had taken things too far for the third round.

Phil Mickelson added his comment on the matter on the 13th green on Saturday when his putt glided past the hole towards who knows where and the five time major winner loped after it and hit back toward the cup while it was still moving.

The 48 year old was penalised two strokes, not the outright disqualification many called for.

Mickelson deliberately hits moving ball

2018 US Open Final Results

Back-to-back US Open champs