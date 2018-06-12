Full Aussie line-up at Shinnecock Hills: US Open Tee Times

AUSTRALIA’S hopes at the second major of 2018 rest with nine golfers who find themselves at historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island with widely varying experience and expectations.
The Australia contingent includes world number 8 Jason Day, world number 14 Marc Leishman, world number 42 Cameron Smith, world number 67 Adam Scott, Jason Scrivener, David Bransdon, Lucas Herbert, Aaron Baddeley and Matt Jones.
We detail below each of these golfer’s recent history, how they qualified for the event, and their past results in US Opens, if any. We also publish their pairings and round one tee times.
Round One Tee Times (Southampton EDT time, AEST)
6.56am 8.56pm 10th Trey Mullinax(US), Matt Parziale (a)(US), Jason Scrivener (AUS)
7.07am 9.07pm 10th David Bransdon (AUS), Eric Axley (US), Tyler Duncan (US)
7.18am 9.18pm 10th Garrett Rank (a)(CAN), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Aaron Baddeley (AUS)
7.40am 9.40pm 1st Bubba Watson (US), Jason Day (AUS), Brooks Koepka (US)
8.13am 10.13pm 10th Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Marc Leishman (AUS), Rickie Fowler (US)
8.46am 10:46pm 10th Shintaro Ban (a)(US), Sung Joon Park (KOR), Tim Wilkinson (NZ)
12.30pm 2.30am 10th Matt Jones (AUS), Ryan Fox (NZ), Shota Akiyoshi (JPN)
1.36pm 3.36am 1st Cameron Smith (AUS), Kyle Stanley (US), Pat Perez (US)
1.47pm 3.47am 10th Henrik Stenson (SWE), Adam Scott (AUS), Martin Kaymer (GER)
2.20pm 4.20am 10th Lucas Herbert (AUS), Brian Stuard (US), Stewart Hagestad (a)(US)
Jason Day:
World ranking: 8
Number of tournaments played this year: 8
Best finish this year: 1st – Farmers Insurance Open, Wells Fargo Championship
Last victory: 6 May 2018 – Wells Fargo Championship
How he got in the field: Winning the PGA Championship in 2015
Record at The U.S.Open:
2011 – 2
2012 – T59
2013 – T2
2014 – T4
2015 – T9
2016 – T8
2017 – MC
Marc Leishman:
World ranking: 14
Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: 2nd AT&T Byron Nelson
Last victory: 17 September 2017 – BMW Championship
How he got in the field: Those qualifying for 2017 Tour Championship
Record at The U.S. Open:
2010 – MC
2011 – T51
2012 – DNP
2013 – MC
2014 – DNP
2015 – MC
2016 – T18
2017 – T27
Cameron Smith:
World ranking: 42
Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: T5 – The Masters
Last victory: 3 December 2017 – Australian PGA Championship
How he got in the field: Top-60 in the Official World Golf Rankings as of 21 May 2018
Record at The U.S. Open:
2015 – T4
2016 – T59
2017 – DNP
Adam Scott:
World ranking: 67
Number of tournaments played this year: 12 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson
Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship
How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Brookside Golf & Country Club/Lakes Golf & Country Club
Record at The U.S. Open:
2002 – MC
2003 – MC
2004 – MC
2005 – T28
2006 – T21
2007 – MC
2008 – T26
2009 – T36
2010 – MC
2011 – MC
2012 – T15
2013 – T45
2014 – T9
2015 – T4
2016 – T18
2017 – MC
Lucas Herbert:
World ranking: 159
Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 5 (European Tour) 1 (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia) 1 (Asian Tour) 1 (Mackenzie Tour)
Best finish this year: 3rd – ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth
How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Portland Golf Club
Record at The U.S. Open:
Will debut in 2018.
Jason Scrivener:
World ranking: 186
Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 14 (European Tour)
Best finish this year: T6 – Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Last victory: 19 November 2017 – NSW Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)
How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Walton Heath Golf Club
Record at The U.S. Open:
Will debut in 2018.
Aaron Baddeley:
World ranking: 244
Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: T14 – Genesis Open
Last victory: 17 July 2016 – Barbasol Championship (PGA TOUR)
How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Brookside Golf & Country Club/Lakes Golf & Country Club
Record at The U.S. Open:
2000 – MC
2004 – MC
2007 – T13
2008 – T29
2010 – MC
2011 – MC
2012 – MC
2013 – MC
2014 – T23
2017 – DNP
Matt Jones:
World ranking: 302
Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 9 (PGA TOUR)
Best finish this year: T13 – AT&T Byron Nelson
Last victory: 29 November 2015 – Emirates Australian Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)
How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Ridgeway Country Club/Colonial Country Club
Record at The U.S. Open:
2009 – WD
2014 – MC
2017 – DNP
David Bransdon:
World ranking: 450
Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 5 (Japan Tour) 2 (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia) 1 (European Tour) 1 (Asian Tour)
Best finish this year: T4 – ISPS HANDA New Zealand Open
Last victory: 23 August 2015 – Queensland Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)
How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Japan Memorial Golf Club
Record at The U.S. Open:
Will debut in 2018
Round one coverage of the 2018 U.S. Open begins at 1.30am Friday AEST on Fox Sports 501, check local guides for times.
