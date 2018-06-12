Full Aussie line-up at Shinnecock Hills: US Open Tee Times

AUSTRALIA’S hopes at the second major of 2018 rest with nine golfers who find themselves at historic Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island with widely varying experience and expectations.

The Australia contingent includes world number 8 Jason Day, world number 14 Marc Leishman, world number 42 Cameron Smith, world number 67 Adam Scott, Jason Scrivener, David Bransdon, Lucas Herbert, Aaron Baddeley and Matt Jones.

We detail below each of these golfer’s recent history, how they qualified for the event, and their past results in US Opens, if any. We also publish their pairings and round one tee times.

Round One Tee Times (Southampton EDT time, AEST)
 
6.56am     8.56pm    10th  Trey Mullinax(US), Matt Parziale (a)(US), Jason Scrivener (AUS)

7.07am     9.07pm    10th  David Bransdon (AUS), Eric Axley (US), Tyler Duncan (US)

7.18am     9.18pm    10th  Garrett Rank (a)(CAN), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Aaron Baddeley (AUS)

7.40am     9.40pm    1st    Bubba Watson (US), Jason Day (AUS), Brooks Koepka (US)

8.13am     10.13pm   10th Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Marc Leishman (AUS), Rickie Fowler (US)

8.46am     10:46pm    10th  Shintaro Ban (a)(US), Sung Joon Park (KOR), Tim Wilkinson (NZ)

12.30pm    2.30am    10th  Matt Jones (AUS), Ryan Fox (NZ), Shota Akiyoshi (JPN)

1.36pm     3.36am    1st  Cameron Smith (AUS), Kyle Stanley (US), Pat Perez (US)

1.47pm     3.47am    10th Henrik Stenson (SWE), Adam Scott (AUS), Martin Kaymer (GER)

2.20pm     4.20am   10th Lucas Herbert (AUS), Brian Stuard (US), Stewart Hagestad (a)(US)

Jason Day: 
World ranking: 8

Number of tournaments played this year: 8

Best finish this year: 1st – Farmers Insurance Open, Wells Fargo Championship

Last victory: 6 May 2018 – Wells Fargo Championship

How he got in the field: Winning the PGA Championship in 2015

Record at The U.S.Open:
2011       –              2
2012       –              T59
2013       –              T2
2014       –              T4
2015       –              T9
2016       –              T8
2017       –              MC

2018 US Open venue Shinnecock Hills

Marc Leishman:
World ranking: 14

Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: 2nd AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 17 September 2017 – BMW Championship

How he got in the field: Those qualifying for 2017 Tour Championship

Record at The U.S. Open: 
2010       –              MC
2011       –              T51
2012       –              DNP
2013       –              MC
2014       –              DNP
2015       –              MC
2016       –              T18
2017       –              T27

Cameron Smith: 
World ranking: 42

Number of tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T5 – The Masters

Last victory: 3 December 2017 – Australian PGA Championship

How he got in the field: Top-60 in the Official World Golf Rankings as of 21 May 2018

Record at The U.S. Open: 
2015       –              T4
2016       –              T59
2017       –              DNP

Adam Scott: 
World ranking: 67

Number of tournaments played this year: 12 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T9 – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 6 March 2016 – WGC – Cadillac Championship

How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Brookside Golf & Country Club/Lakes Golf & Country Club

Record at The U.S. Open: 
2002       –              MC
2003       –              MC
2004       –              MC
2005       –              T28
2006       –              T21
2007       –              MC
2008       –              T26
2009       –              T36
2010       –              MC
2011       –              MC
2012       –              T15
2013       –              T45
2014       –              T9
2015       –              T4
2016       –              T18
2017       –              MC
 

Lucas Herbert: 
World ranking: 159

Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 5 (European Tour) 1 (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia) 1 (Asian Tour) 1 (Mackenzie Tour)

Best finish this year: 3rd – ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth

How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Portland Golf Club

Record at The U.S. Open: 
Will debut in 2018.

Jason Scrivener: 
World ranking: 186

Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 14 (European Tour)

Best finish this year: T6 – Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Last victory: 19 November 2017 – NSW Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)

How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Walton Heath Golf Club

Record at The U.S. Open: 
Will debut in 2018.

Aaron Baddeley: 
World ranking: 244

Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 13 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T14 – Genesis Open

Last victory: 17 July 2016 – Barbasol Championship (PGA TOUR)

How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Brookside Golf & Country Club/Lakes Golf & Country Club

Record at The U.S. Open: 
2000       –              MC
2004       –              MC
2007       –              T13
2008       –              T29
2010       –              MC
2011       –              MC
2012       –              MC
2013       –              MC
2014       –              T23
2017       –              DNP

Matt Jones: 
World ranking: 302

Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 9 (PGA TOUR)

Best finish this year: T13 – AT&T Byron Nelson

Last victory: 29 November 2015 – Emirates Australian Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)

How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Ridgeway Country Club/Colonial Country Club

Record at The U.S. Open: 
2009       –              WD
2014       –              MC
2017       –              DNP

David Bransdon: 
World ranking: 450

Number of Professional tournaments played this year: 5 (Japan Tour) 2 (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia) 1 (European Tour) 1 (Asian Tour)

Best finish this year: T4 – ISPS HANDA New Zealand Open

Last victory: 23 August 2015 – Queensland Open (ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia)

How he got in the field: Sectional Qualifying at Japan Memorial Golf Club

Record at The U.S. Open: 
Will debut in 2018

Round one coverage of the 2018 U.S. Open begins at 1.30am Friday AEST on Fox Sports 501, check local guides for times.

