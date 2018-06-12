2018 US Open Golf: Australian TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

Nine Aussie golfers will tee it up amongst the world’s best players this week when the 118th edition of the US Open is played for the fifth time at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Two-time winner this year Jason Day is a favourite with many experts to claim his second major and leads the Aussie contingent that also includes Adam Scott, who had to gain his near record 68th successive major start through sectional qualifying.

Shinnecock Hills hosted the US Open in 1896, 1986, 1995 and 2004 but has had a big overhaul since the last edition that has seen the course grow by 449 yards.

After his six stroke victory at the St Jude Classic on the weekend to reclaim his world number one ranking Dustin Johnson goes into the open as favourite (11/1) with most bookies, followed by Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and (all on 17/1) were Day, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, with Rickie Fowler and defending champion Brooks Koepka on 19/1.

Adam Scott and Marc Leishman were at 51/1 on the chart we checked.

US Open Live Australian TV Times (AEST)

The US Open live TV action will not be on free to air television in Australia but will have some 38 hours of live coverage on Fox Sports (where there will also be streaming services).

The live coverage begins Friday at 1.30am, to be followed by the usual two hour panel review show at 9.30am and with daily replays for the non night owl/dawn brigade.

Round 1 Fri 15 June: 1.30am – 11.30am LIVE (Live pkay till 9.30am then “From the US Open” review show from 9.30 – 11.30am)

Round 1 Fri 15 June: 7.30pm – 10.30pm (replay)

Round 2 Sat 16 June: 1.30am – 11.30am LIVE

Round 2 Sat 16 June: 5.00pm – 10.00pm (replay)

Round 3 Sun 17 June: 1.30am – 11.30am LIVE

Round 3 Sun 17 June: 5.00pm – 9.00pm (replay)

Final Monday 18 June: 2.30am – 11.00am LIVE

Final Monday 18 June: 8.30pm – 11.30pm (replay)