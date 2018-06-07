Hard Fought Victories at NSW Seniors Classic & NT Seniors: National Senior Amateur Wrap June 2018

Columnist Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest on the elite senior amateur golfing scene, including the NSW Seniors Classic at three top Sydney clubs, the NT Seniors at Darwin Golf Club, plus lots more.

NATIONAL

Lester Peterson and Michael Barltrop tie the NSW Seniors Classic at The Lakes, The Australian and Avondale Golf Clubs

Lester Peterson and Kiwi Michael Barltrop are joint winners for the NSW Senior Classic. This is the third time in consecutive years that the NSW Classic has had a tie for first place with Kogarah golfer Steve Puskaric finishing third.

On day 1, 88 golfers played the tough Lakes Golf Club and were greeted with wild, blustery conditions on a beautifully presented course, resulting in only 4 players breaking 80. The DSR for the day was four over par 77. Steve Puskaric lead the pack of golfers with a fine 75 to be 1 shot ahead of Lester Peterson on 76 with Kiwi Michael Barltrop on 77. Local Lakes member Roy Vandersluis was in fourth place with 79.

Day 2 at the Australian was a lovely Autumn day with little wind making it ideal for low scores. Lester Peterson produced the round of the day with a one under par round of 71 to move into the lead with Michael Barltrop who returned a par round of 72 while Steve Puskaric slipped back from the lead firing a four over par 76.

Day 3 was played on a superbly manicured Avondale Golf Club and for many in the field, this was their first chance to play the new greens at the course, which were rolling beautifully. Going into Day 3 it looked to be a three-horse race and ended up that way with Michael Barltrop returning a one over par 72 to catch and tie overnight leader Peterson. Steve Puskaric produced another 76 to pick up third place. This event was also a qualifying event for the NSW Seniors at Thurgoona in November with Peterson, Barltrop and Puskaric gaining qualification.

221 Lester Peterson 76-71-74, Michael Barltrop 77-72-72

227 Steve Puskaric 75-76-76

233 Rick Allison 81-76-76

234 Ian Ashbury 84-73-77, Matthew Taylor 83-74-77

237 John Mihaljevic 80-75-82

238 Bruce Lindner 81-78-79, Ken Brewer 83-77-78

239 Gordon Claney 86-74-79, Ian McPherson 85-76-78, Robbie Berne 88-73-78 and

Stephen Valentine 81-79-79

240 Greg Stanford 87-76-77, Warren Gorton 83-79-78 and Wayne Buick 81-81-78

Rhodes and Burke take out the NT Seniors at Darwin Golf Club

The course was set up fairly, with greens reasonably receptive and not overly quick. A feature of the Darwin course is the fact that there are approximately 24 sides of fairways that have out of bounds, so danger is waiting for errant shots. Thirty one senior men and thirty one senior women teed off, alongside some of the best young golfers in the country.

In delightful weather conditions the NT Open Senior championships have been convincingly won in both the men’s and women’s sections. The champion, Greg Rhodes, showed his class with a great finishing round of 69, nine strokes ahead of South Australian John Davey. In the women’s section, classy Kym Burke finished 4 strokes ahead of runner up Jacqui Morgan. Greg missed 2 short par putts in an otherwise flawless display of both accuracy and distance control. Locals Dave Southwell, Paulie Edwards and Tom Harold made no impression on the leaderboards in the final round. After very promising front nines Dave and Tom played too many poor shots around the back nine and were relegated to 3rd and 4th respectively. In the Nett event, is was a very popular win to one of our well-travelled seniors Padge Singh (Carbrook GC) on 216 from local Tom Harold on 217. Third place went to another local Dave Soutwell on 219. All of the senior golfers competing enjoyed the experience of warm and friendly weather and Darwin hospitality and believe that many more seniors need to trek north at this time of the year and play the event. Next year the NT Seniors moves back to Alice Springs on a great golf course. NT write up by Tom Harold.

Men’s NT Senior Gross Scores

217 Greg Rhodes 75-73-69

226 John Davey 77-72-77

228 David Southwell 72-81-75

229 Tom Harold 76-74-79

230 Chris Everett 79-78-73

232 David Gleeson 76-80-76

Women’s NT Senior Gross Scores

234 Kim Burke 78-77-82

238 Jacqui Morgan 76-80-82

258 Trudy Robertson 87-85-86

NEW SOUTH WALES

A maiden victory for Matthew Taylor at the Cabramatta Seniors

A field of 68 senior golfers played a nicely manicured Cabramatta Golf Course with newcomer Matthew Taylor from Stonecutters Ridge securing his maiden victory on the NSW OOM circuit. Despite a double bogey on the last hole, Matthew carded a 75 to win by two from Terry Small from Kogarah GC. Local member Michael Chung easily won the nett with a great score of 64 from another Cabramatta member Jouko Tuovinen on 69.

Ken Brewer shoots the lights out again at the Penrith Seniors

There is no doubt Penrith Golf Club is one of Ken Brewers favourite courses after firing a magnificent five under par 67 to easily street the field. Last year in the same event the popular Concord GC member went one better, carding a six under 66. The course was presented in fabulous condition and enjoyed by all players. Runner up was a local ex member Graeme Howland, returning to senior golf after knee surgery, who fired a one over par 73 to beat third placegetter, Darryl Hearsch from Manly GC on 74. Mark Longworth from Mereweather GC took out the nett with 68 from Ian Forrester on 71 and in third place was Greg Farrar from Cabramatta GC on 72.

Duntryleague Seniors snowed under

Some very brave senior golfers lined up for a two day event at the picturesque Duntryleague GC at Orange in May but the event was cut back to 18 holes due to the rain and snow that fell on Day 2. Wayne Buick from Royal Canberra took out the men’s scratch event with a fine 3 over par 75 from local member Robert Payne on 76. In third place was another local member Dennis Schultz on 79. The men’s stableford winner was Donald Pearce (Duntryleague GC) on 33 pts from Barry Meares (Monash GC) on 32 pts. In the women’s scratch, Odile Prosser-Fenn (Duntryleague GC) won on a count back from Leonay’s Lynne Cupples. The women’s stableford winner was Dulcie Ferguson (Duntryleague GC) on 33 pts from Maria Crawford (Duntryleague GC) on 32 pts.

Capacity field at Concord Seniors as Brad Fifield chalks up a maiden victory

Prior to a shotgun start at 12 noon there was an air of excitement in the field as this was the first Concord seniors on the newly designed, Tom Doak Concord layout. From the tee the fairways are more generous but the greens are typical Tom Doak with large swales on all greens. The last green to be laid was only a month before the event but you couldn’t tell. The course was in great condition considering how new the layout is. Brad Fifield (Coast GC) played superbly carding a five over par 76 and handled the undulating greens like a professional, unlike most of the field. One shot behind Brad was Rowan Easterbrook (Oatlands GC) on 77 and on 78 was Matthew Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge GC). In the nett event, Errol Sullivan (Concord GC) recorded a 74 to win on a countback from ex member, Greg Slade (Avondale GC). Dennis Allen (Port Kembla GC) took out the over 65 scratch with a score of 77 from Ross Bockman (Long Reef GC) on 80.

Topsy turvey round wins the Eastlakes Seniors

Local scratch player, Chris Hicks took out the Eastlake seniors with a topsy turvey scratch stableford round of 34 pts. Chris’s round comprised of only four pars along with six birdies and eight bogeys. Rick Allison (Camden Lakeside GC) was runner up with 33 pts from Robert Farrugia (Eastlakes GC) and Ken Brewer (Concord GC) on 32 pts. Darryl Hearsch (Manly GC), Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef GC) and Steve Puskaric (Kogarah GC) were next on 29 pts. Eastlakes GC presented a course in great condition with fast greens and fair pin locations which was enjoyed by all thirty eight senior golfers. Steve Jones took out the nett event with 35 pts from Robert Farrugia on 34 pts. Division 1 scratch winner was Rick Allison on 33 pts from Ken Brewer on 32 pts. Division 2 scratch winner was Michael Channels on 20 pts from John Gilfeather on 19 pts.

A near faultless round for Bunn in 30 knot winds at the Manly Seniors

Sixty four seniors crossed the spit bridge to play a pristine Manly GC on a cold autumn day with 30 knot winds. With greens as smooth as glass and strong winds, the field was in for a severe test but not for Russell Bunn (Newcastle GC) who recorded a super round of even par 71 to win by six shots from runner up Paul Kammel (Bonnie Doon GC) on 77. Russell’s playing partners said the way Russell played was like there was no wind at all on the course. Geoff Cranfield, Ian Ashbury, Ken Brewer and Brad Lincoln all carded 78’s and were the only other players to break 80. Paul Kammel won the nett event from Stuart Beck (The Lakes GC) and David Owen (Wakehurst GC).

VICTORIA

Win No. 4 for McLeary in the Cobram-Barooga Senior Amateur

Ian McLeary (Kooringal GC) added another trophy to his impressive 2018 collection after recording 3 consistent rounds of 77, 74 and 74 to claim victory by two strokes over Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath GC). Heading into the final round, McLeary and Alan Bullas (Portsea GC) held a one shot lead over David Robb (Corowa GC) and defending champion Gordon Claney. After the 15th hole, Claney found himself with a one shot lead after a double bogey from McCleary on the 15th. However, McCleary finished superbly with par, birdie, par to secure his 4th victory of 2018.

Doug Pocknee and John Scandrett took out the men’s nett and men’s stableford competitions respectively. In the women’s section, Dianna Wolfe (Wodonga GC) played 3 quality rounds of golf and claimed the women’s stableford prize with a total of 96 points off a daily handicap of 8.

McLeary wins again at Hepburn Springs Senior Amateur

Ian McLeary (Kooringal GC) racked up win number 5 for the season with a two round total of 136 to win by two shots from Geoffrey Charnley (Rossdale GC) on 138. In the nett section, Ross Hadler (Rokewood GC) won by just one shot over Stephen Valentine (Kew GC).

The women’s scratch stableford event saw Helen Pascoe (Bunniyong) take home another title with a fine two round total of 61 stableford pts. Runner-up in the scratch stableford section was Sandra Collingwood (Keysborough GC) with 47pts.The stableford section was taken out by Hepburn Springs club champion Bev Smith on 67pts on a count back from Tina Cowie (Packenham GC).

QUEENSLAND

Frost goes north for the winter to win at Pelican Waters

Newly migrated Victorian Ian Frost (Bendigo GC) won his first QSOOM event with a fine round of 75 around the beautiful Greg Norman designed Pelican Waters. Runner up to Ian was Gary Brodie on 76. The men’s nett winner was Brian O’Donnell on 40 pts on a count back from George Emerson.

In the women’s section, Josie Ryan won the scratch event with a score of 80. The nett winner was Insook Jun on 34 pts.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Flagstaff Hill bears its teeth for the Flagstaff Hill Seniors

In the foothills of Adelaide, twenty two senior golfers challenged Flagstaff Hill Golf Club with the course coming out the winner. As with many SA events this year, Tea Tree Gully members featured in the results. Norm Cordina (Tee Tree Gully GC) took out first place with 78 from runner up Robert Veit (Mildura GC) on 79 c/b from Chris Everett (Tea Tree Gully GC). John Hill (Mt Osmond GC) took out the super seniors with 81 from Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully GC) on 82.

In the Nett event, Robert Veit (Mildura GC) won on a c/b with 73 from Geoff Beck (Victor Harbour GC). In the super seniors nett, Clive Renner (Flagstaff Hill GC) and John Hill (Flagstaff Hill GC) both had 74.

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

July 9-11 Coomealla Senior Open Championship (VIC)

July 12 Sanctuary Cove PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

July 12-13 Coffs Coast Seniors (NSW)

July 16-19 * Coolangatta Tweed Heads GC National Seniors Match Play (QLD)

July 25-27 *Gold Coast Senior Amateur (NSW)

July 26 Qld Women’s Senior Amateur (QLD)

July 27-29 *Darwin Open Amateur (NT)

July 30 Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

July 30-01 *Qld Men’s Senior Amateur (QLD)

August 2-3 Yarrawonga Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 4-5 Seaside Senior Classic (NSW)

August 13 Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

August 13 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 14 Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 14 North Lakes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 15 Commonwealth Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 17 Victoria GC Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 20 Gailes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 20 Glenelg Senior Amateur (SA)

August 20 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 21 Horizon Seniors (NSW)

August 22 Newcastle Seniors (NSW)

August 27 Royal Melboune Senior Classic (VIC)

August 27 Royal Adelaide Senior Amateur (SA)

August 28 Palmer PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 30-31 Bendigo Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 30-31 *The Grange and Kooyonga Senior Amateur (SA)

September 03-05 SA Senior Amateur at Loxton GC (SA)*

September 04 Beerwah PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

September 09 Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 10 Keperra PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

September 10 Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 10-12 Vic Senior Amateur at Hill Top & Shepparton Golf Clubs (Vic)*

September 11 Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 20 Port Kembla Seniors (NSW)

September 21 Maroochy River PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

September 22 Gungahlin Seniors (NSW)

September 24 Melton Valley Senior Amateur (Vic)

September 28 Liverpool Seniors (NSW)

October 02 Camden Seniors (NSW)

October 04 Monash Seniors (NSW)

October 04 Brookwater PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

October 05 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (Vic)

October 05-06 Men’s and Women’s Moruya Seniors Open (NSW)

October 09-11 Australian Men’s Senior Amateur at Spring Valley GC, Victoria*

October 15 Windsor Senior Foundation Sheild (NSW)

October 16 Warwick PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

October 17 City PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

October 18 Middle Ridge PresCare QSOOM (Qld)

October 23 Dunheved Seniors (NSW)

October 23 Melville Glades Senior Open (WA)

October 29-30 Melbourne Senior Classic (Vic)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.