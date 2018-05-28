Penrith vets take out May WSRVGA inter-club event

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell

The Western Sydney Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) held it’s latest Inter-Club event at Penrith Golf Club on 25th May.

The host club took full advantage of playing on their home course, narrowly winning the Club event on the day – just two shots ahead of Wallacia Golf Club.

The win by Penrith has made a huge impact on their position in the ‘Club of the Year’ rankings, with the club moving from last to third place (on 429 points), just behind Richmond GC (440) and Wallacia (435).

The ongoing appeal of the WSRVGA Inter-Club events is evident, with yet another full field of 144 golfers teeing up on the day.

The winning Penrith team were Ray Forster, Margaret Dickson, George Bloomfield and Rod Sharples.

2BBB Winners Men – Ray Forster, Rod Sharples (Penrith) 51pts, Runners-up Hans Schneider, Chris Holden (Leonay) 48.

2BBB Winners Medley – Julie Edwards, John Edwards (Glenmore) 46pts, Runners-up David Shearer, Wendy Thompson (Wallacia) 45.

A Grade Singles (Men) – 1st Graham Anderson (Wallacia), 2nd Gary Denny (Leonay), 3rd Frank Jones (Wallacia).

B Grade Singles (Men) – 1st Glenn Vine (Wallacia), 2nd Alan Rudman (Glenmore), 3rd Brian Metcalfe (Leonay).

C Grade Singles (Men) – 1st James Lyons (Richmond), 2nd George Bloomfield (Penrith), 3rd Ross Chant (Wallacia).

A Grade Singles (Ladies) – 1st Jennifer Porter (Penrith), 2nd Shirley Owen (Wallacia).

B Grade Singles (Ladies) – 1st Margaret Dickson (Penrith), 2nd Denise Chant (Wallacia).

The next Inter-Club will be held at Dunheved GC on 19th June.

*Noel Rowsell is a regular veteran golf competitor whose photos can be found at www.photoexcellence.com.au