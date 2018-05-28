Minjee Lee celebrates birthday with drought breaking 4th LPGA win

AUSSIE golfer Minjee Lee has celebrated her 22nd birthday in style by capturing her fourth LPGA Tour title.

The Perth youngster took a two stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship in Michigan and got off to a great birthday start with three birdies in her first five holes.

Things suddenly looked grim on the 17th when she three putted for bogey to lose the outright lead but bounced back on the last with a birdie to win the title by a stroke with a 4-under 68 and tournament total 16-under.

“I started off pretty solid, so I think I made three birdies on the front nine and I just pretty much was pretty steady until the end,” Lee said. “Overall I had a really solid day. I think I was striking it well and putting it pretty well.”

Lee turned pro in 2014, had her first LPGA victory in 2015, then won twice in 2016 before a winless stretch till Sunday.

Lee won the Oates Vic Open, a co-sanctioned European Ladies Tour and ALPG Tour event, earlier this year but the big LPGA victory will be a load off her shoulders going into the US Women’s Open next week.

“I’ll go there and check out the golf course and hopefully have a good week, too,” Lee said, commenting she was happy with her ball striking an putting.

Lee now sits fourth among Australian players on the LPGA All-Time Winners list. Karrie Webb is way out in front with 41 victories, Jan Stephenson has 16 and Rachel Hetherington eight.

The 73rd US Women’s Open will be played at Shoal Creek in Alabama May 31 to June 3.