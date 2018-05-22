93 year old sinks first hole in one: then promptly retires from golf

US golfer Ben Bender had been hacking away at golf balls for more than 65 years before he aced his first hole in one.

The 93 year old was rather excited by the feat but after just a couple of more holes he decided to bring down the curtain on his golfing career.

His hip hurt.

Bender was playing the third hole at his local course in Ohio when his five wood finally came to the party.

“I’d come close to some hole-in-ones, but this one was level on the green before it curved towards the hole and went in,” Bender told the Zanesville Times Recorder.

Bender, who got down to a three handicap in his early days, knew his golfing days were numbered because of declining health.

“I was in awe watching it. I played a few more holes, but my hips were hurting and I had to stop,” he said.

“It seemed the Lord knew this was my last round so he gave me a hole-in-one.”

Bender began playing golf at the age of 28 after some co workers asked him to join them for a game.

“I was lucky to play golf this long, but I never expected (a hole-in-one),” he said. “It was the last time I was able to play, and I think God had a hand in this. I loved the game and hate to give it up, but I can’t play forever.”

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

