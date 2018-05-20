2018 Australian Mid Amateur Championship heads to the Adelaide Hills

THE Vines Golf Club of Reynella in the Adelaide Hills will host the 2018 Australian Mid Amateur Championships from 7-9 November.

The championship is for men and women golfers aged 30-54 years and is contested over 54-holes of stroke play.

Organisers are hoping to build upon the success of the 2017 event, held not far away at the Links Lady Bay Resort on South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula. That edition saw one of the largest fields ever assembled for the championship, with close to 100 players taking part.

With the women’s and men’s champions receiving a grant to contest the New Zealand Mid Amateur Championship, and the leading available player chosen for the Golf Australia team to play against the Australian Defence Forces, the stakes are high.

The men’s handicap limit is 8.4 and the women’s handicap limit is 18.0.

The Vines is situated about 40 minutes south of the Adelaide CBD at the gateway to the state’s southern wine region.

The course boasts tree lined undulating fairways, and the greens are acknowledged as some of the best in South Australia.

The entry fee is just $150 and includes practice round, range balls, bull buggies, presentation reception, and tournament gift. Entries open 7 August 2018.

The Australian Mid Amateur mens and womens events were first played in 2007 and the two championships were combined in 2010.

For further information click here