Frost and Rhodes big winners: National Senior Amateur Wrap May 2018

Columnist Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest on the elite senior amateur golfing scene from around the country.

NATIONAL

Greg Rhodes back on top of the Australian senior order of merit table after a victory in the West Australian Senior Amateur

2018 West Australian Senior Men’s and Women’s Amateur Championship at Mandurah Golf Club

Round 1

Trevor Hughes set the Mandurah Country Club course on fire with a superb two under par 69 to take an early lead in the Western Australia Senior Amateur Championship. Trevor finished off his round strongly playing the back nine in three under par 33. In second place was Malcolm Watson, Brad Dowling, Neville Delane and Paul Chappell, all on one over par 72. Australia’s top ranked senior golfer Greg Rhodes had a lot to make up, after his opening round of 77.

In the women’s section of the West Australia Senior amateur, Jacqui Morgan (Monash) charged to a five shot lead after her first round, finishing with a steady round of 73. Janine Northrop (WA), Terri Davies (Joondalup) and Susan Plug (Mandurah) were left to chase Morgan with opening rounds of 78.

Round 2

Paul Chappell and Brad Dowling took the thirty six hole lead after returning rounds of 74 to sit on a total of 146. One shot back was Malcolm Watson, Greg Rhodes (pictured above) and first round leader Trevor Hughes on 147. Rhodes made up ground on the field and moved into contention with a fine round of one under par 70.

Jacqui Morgan blitzed the women’s field again, with a fine round of 74 to take a ten shot lead going into the final round.

Round 3

Greg Rhodes and Jacqui Morgan secured the men’s and women’s Senior Amateur of Western Australia titles respectively after dominant victories at Mandurah Country Club.

Greg Rhodes started his third round strongly, reeling off three birdies in the first five holes to put pressure on the leaders. Another birdie on the eleventh hole cemented his lead which eventually would lead to a comfortable win by four shots over Paul Chappell. A further shot back was Neville Delane, Malcolm Watson and Brad Dowling. Dowling’s chances were derailed in the final round with double bogeys on the sixth and fourteenth holes.

Jacqui Morgan again showed her dominance with a round of 76 to run away with a seventeen shot victory over Janine Northrop. Two shots behind Northrop was local player Susan Plug with Terri Davies and Nikki Haines rounding out the top five.

Plug didn’t leave empty handed however, securing the women’s nett title over Morgan, while Malcolm Watson (The Vines) earned the men’s equivalent from Graham Bowen (Mandurah CC).

Final Results

217 Gregory Rhodes (Coomealla) 77-70-70

221 Paul Chappell (Hartfield) 72-74-75

224 Neville Delane (WA) 72-78-74, Malcolm Watson (The Vines) 72-75-77,

Brad Dowling (Southport) 72-74-78

225 Stuart Jones (Lake Karrinyup) 73-78-74, Trevor Hughes (Hartfield) 69-78-78

226 Dennis Warburton (Melville Glades) 77-77-72

227 Ian McPherson (Joondalup) 73-81-73

228 John Banting (Royal Perth) 81-72-75, Michael Lucas (Harvey) 74-77-77

Ian Frost wins his second Green Jacket in the 2018 National Senior Masters at the National Golf Club

Round 1

Greg Rhodes took a five shot lead into round two of the National Masters. The am field had the best conditions of the day with only a slight breeze coming up in the last few holes on The Moonah course. Rhodes birdied the first hole but then slipped up on the 3rd hole making a double bogey six but the fireworks were ignited on the 8th hole when Greg started his run of six birdies in a row, many which were of tap-in distance. His round of four under which also included a bogey on the last has put the field on notice as to what they need to chase. Several golfers on 73 are in the chase pack. These were Stefan Albinski, Rowan Easterbrook, Simon Dunstone, Greg Ellis and Ian Crichton. Local favourite Simon Bracegirdle sits on three over, but he can go low, as he did a few weeks ago on the Old Course, firing a six under par round after hitting all 18 greens. Other players to watch are past champion Ian Frost on four over and another Australian representative Gordon Claney also on four over. Day 2 looks to be another great golfing day and is played around the iconic Old course.

Round 2

Round 2 was played around the iconic Old course. Strong winds were expected on day two which didn’t eventuate leading to some slick scoring around the tricky old course. Gary Brodie lead the pack with a fine two under par round of 70 to be closely followed by Greg Stanford and Steve Toyne firing one under par 71’s. Gordon Claney, Barry Tippett, Brad Dowling and Ian Frost all produced one over par 73’s. Overnight leader Greg Rhodes was next on two over par 74 along with Rowan Easterbrook and John Davey. So Greg Rhodes took a five shot lead into round 3.

Round 3

The final round was played over the Ocean course at the National. After June, this course will not exist as Tom Doak is laying out a new course on the present site of the Ocean course.

Greg Rhodes on two under took a four shot lead into the final round over Greg Stanford who was on two over. A further shot back on three over was Rowan Easterbrook. The day looked like the wind would be up but it all evaporated into a perfect golfing day with little wind. It looked like the final grouping of Rhodes, Stanford, Easterbrook and Toyne would fight for the win. But this was not the case, as the second last grouping of Frost, Claney, Tippett and Wallace would yield the winner. Ian Frost blitzed the field with a brilliant round of two under par to win by five shots over Greg Rhodes and Rohan Easterbrook. Ian is now a two-time winner of the National Masters having won his first green jacket in 2016.

In the Nett event it was a win to Simon Dunstone who finished seven better than his handicap over the three days. Simon also ended up finishing in the top ten of the gross event. It was pleasing to see Simon’s return to form as he has been struggling with his game for several months.

This event is the best event on the National Senior calendar and many thanks need to go to Adrian Barr and his team at the National and Golf Victoria for staging such a magnificent event. Many thanks to the National members for giving up their awesome courses for the event.

Final Results

219 Ian Frost (Bendigo) 76-73-70

224 Rowan Easterbrook (Oatlands) 73-74-77, Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) 68-74-82

226 Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) 77-71-78, Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) 76-73-77

227 John Davey (Tea Tree Gully) 79-74-74

228 Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) 73-78-77

229 Barry Tippett (Barwon Heads) 77-73-79, Simon Bracegirdle (The National) 75-80-74

230 Brad Dowling (Southport) 79-73-78, Simon Dunstone (Gungahlin Lakes) 73-78-79

Scott Richardson leads wire to wire to win the Sapphire Coast Senior Amateur Championship

The Sapphire Coast Senior Amateur Championship is a new National ranking event played over 72 holes on two great golf courses, Pambula Golf Club and Tura Beach Golf Club.

On the NSW Senior Order of Merit, Pambula and Tura Beach are treated as two separate ranking events.

Round 1

Round 1 was played around a superbly conditioned and very pretty, Pambula golf course with winds upwards of 30+ knots sweeping across the course. Two of the best three rounds were from two locals, Scott Richardson and Michael Maxworthy. Scott cruised around the course firing an even par 73. One shot back was Michael Maxworthy and Ken Brewer both on one over 74. Gordon Claney was a further shot back on two over, 75. Matt Taylor and Wayne Buick were on four over 77. Local player Russell Rogers and Ian Asbury are on five over, 78. Darryl Hearsch and Russell Bunn were on six over 79. On seven over 80 were Simon Dunstone and Mark Jorgenson. On day 2 the field will play holes 1 to 9 and holes 19 to 27 on the Pambula course before they move to Tura Beach on Wednesday and Thursday.

Round 2

Matt Taylor made up some ground on the leaders with a two over par round of 75. The next best round was a three over par 76 from Gordon Claney and Russell Bunn. Russell Rogers and Graham Beasley were on four over 77 with Ian Asbury, Darryl Hearsch, Scott Richardson and Ken Brewer all on 5 over 78.

Results of Pambula Merimbula Senior Open (NSW SOOM event)

Gross Winner Gordon Claney 75-76 c/b

Gross R/U Scott Richardson 73-78

Gross 3rd Matthew Taylor 77-75

Note: Mike Maxworthy actually finished R/U Gross with 74-77 on c/b but was awarded the Nett prize as it was worth more than the R/U Gross.

Nett Winner Mike Maxworthy 69-72

Nett RU Russell Bunn 75-72

Nett 3rd Paul Fink 73-75

151 Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath)75-76

151 Scott Richardson (Tura Beach) 73-78

151 Mike Maxworthy (Pambula) 74-77

152 Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) 77-75

152 Ken Brewer (Concord) 74-78

155 Russell Bunn (Newcastle) 79-76

155 Russell Rogers (Tura Beach) 78-77

156 Wayne Buick (Royal Canberra) 77-79

156 Ian Ashbury 78-78 (Shoalhaven Heads)

157 Darryl Hearsch 79-78 (Manly)

158 Graham Beasley 81-77 (Mollymook)

Round 3

After a rest day, the field moved onto the very challenging, Tura Beach Golf Club. Tura is the highest slope rating in Australia at 144 on the slope index and has some very challenging green complexes. Today the weather gods were good with only a gentle breeze blowing but slick fast greens kept the field on their toes. Local member Scott Richardson fired a superb one under par round of 72. The next best round went to Ken Brewer on two over 75 and then Gordon Claney on three over 76. Scott Richardson took a four shot lead into day four over Ken Brewer and Gordon Claney.

Round 4

Scott Richardson held onto his four shot overnight lead to finish four ahead of the fast finishing Gordon Claney who birdied the last two holes. Scott lead from day one and his brilliant third round of one under at Tura Beach gave him a comfortable lead going into the final day. Scott started strongly in his first nine hitting the ball very close on many occasions without holing any putts and making easy pars. Scott Richardson told me at the end of the event “that putting on these greens is as close to what you can get to putting at Augusta.”

300 Scott Richardson (Tura Beach) 73-78-72-77

304 Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) 75-76-76-77

307 Ken Brewer (Concord) 74-78-75-80

314 Ian Ashbury (Shoalhaven Heads) 78-78-77-81

318 Russell Rogers (Tura) 78-77-78-85

319 Mark Jorgenson (Tura) 80-79-80-80

319 Wayne Buick (Royal Canberra) 77-79-83-80, Darryl Hearsch (Manly) 79-78-78-84

320 Greg Ellis (Forster Tuncurry) 85-77-81-77

321 Matthew Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) 77-75-86-83

321 Russell Bunn (Newcastle) 79-76-80-86

NEW SOUTH WALES

Jubilee Cup Open Tournament

Twenty four seniors made the trip down to the Southern Highlands to play the beautiful, tree lined Bowral Golf Club to contest the senior section of the Jubilee Cup. The course played tough with two over par being the best round of the day recorded by some of the young lions. Michael Brislane (Twin Creeks) won the gross section of the senior event with a four over par round of 73. In second place was Ian Ashbury (Shoalhaven Heads) on 74 from Garry Barber (Belmont) on 75. Clark Gibbons (Penrith) took out the Nett event with fine round of 69 to win by two shots from Michael Brislane on 71.

VICTORIA

Eureka Senior Amateur

A field of 60 players took to the Ballarat Golf Club course in chilly but sunny conditions, inspiring players across the board to post some very handy scores. Local legend Chris Tatt (Buninyong) shot to the top of the leaderboard of the men’s gross event, posting a fantastic 3 under par 69 after an incredible eight birdies in his round. Three shots behind Tatt on par was Brian Harris (Wagga Wagga). Roger Stephens (Buninyong) sits a further shot back in third place.

Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) took a one shot lead into the final round of the nett section posting a nett score of 64.

Kerrin Biddle (Thirteenth Beach) took a 5 shot lead in the gross women’s section after posting a solid round of 31 gross points. In second position was Helen Pascoe (Buninyong). Biddle is also currently sitting in second position in the women’s Stableford event, one point behind leader Marg Llewellyn (Bellarine Lakes) who recorded 36 points.

Chris Tatt gave the field no chance of catching him after another 3 under par round of 69 and claim the men’s gross title on a total of 138. A distant nine shots behind in second place with rounds of 73 and 74 was Ian McCleary (Kooringal). Brian Harris finished a further shot behind Ian on 148 to finish third in the gross section.

Kerrin took out her first title for 2018, the Scratch Stableford champion was pleased to have finished ahead of friendly rival Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) in her home district. Biddle returned scores of 31 and 29 to seize victory by 4 points from the Helen Pascoe who was the 2017 Order of Merit Winner.

Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) has added another win to his list of achievements, a nett 71 today was enough to keep runner up Greg Palmer (Buninyong) and the remainder of the field at bay.

After an impressive 40 stableford points in round 2, Noelle Hartnett (Rossdale) shot to the top of the leaderboard with a 36-hole total of 70 points giving her a 1 point victory over Marg Llewellyn (Bellarine Lakes) in the women’s stableford event.

Box Hill Senior Amateur

Ian McCleary (Kooringal) continued his remarkable year by claiming his third win for the season at the Box Hill Senior Amateur. A two-under par round of 69 today has extended his lead in the running for the 2018 Doug Bachli trophy.

The Kooringal member posted a solid card of 4 birdies, 12 pars and 2 bogeys to win on a count-back from Geoffrey Charnley (Rossdale). After a great start to his round highlighted by an eagle on 18, Charnley will be ruing two late bogeys on his finishing holes which proved costly. Kim Johnson (The National) finished in third place with a score of 74.

In the nett section, Neil Lockhart (GSM) produce the best score of the day with a great score of nett 67 to win by four shots over Iswurlall Jhoty (Northern).

The Women’s section saw the in-form Helen Pascoe (Bunniyong) produce a great 33 points to romp to victory in the scratch stableford event. Pascoe completed a great week of Golf after she took out the Victorian Women’s Autumn Tournament up at Swan Hill on Monday & Tuesday. Second was Sue Lush (Gardiners Run) with her score of 22. The best stableford score of the day was Winchelsea’s Elizabeth Alston with a great score of 35. Closely following was Vera Lund (Kooringal) with 32.

QUEENSLAND

Laidley Senior Classic PresCare QSOOM

A field of 113 senior golfers played in the 36 hole Laidley Senior Classic. Brad Dowling (Soutport) took a 2 shot lead after round 1, recording a superb 2 under par 70 from fellow Australian player Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) on 72. Seven shots behind Toyne was Trevor Box (Winaroo), Michael Peeck (Dalby) and C. Petrohilos all on 79.

In the women’s section after round 1, Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) shot a score of 82 to hold a 1 shot lead over Josie Ryan (Headland). In third place on 84 was Cheryl Sternberg (Laidley).

In round 2, Brad Dowling recorded a one over par round of 73 to finish on a total of 143 to win the Men’s section of the Laidley Senior Classic. In second place on 149, was Steve Toyne with Trevor Box finishing in third place on 153. Wendy O’Connell held onto her first round lead to win the Laidley’s Women’s event finishing on 158. Second place on 162 was Cheryl Sternberg and Josie Ryan finished third on 163.

Marie Voorma (Laidley) won the Women’s nett event on 134 and runner up nett was given to Maureen McKinlay (Laidley) finishing on 145. Brad Dowling was also the Men’s Nett winner on 143 with Alan Beesley runner up in the nett event.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Tee Tree Gully Masters

Chris Everett provided yet another SA Senior Order of Merit win from Tea Tree Gully Golf Club when he took out his home event on Monday, 16th April. Whilst Chris took out the Seniors, his score of 74 was matched by a superb round from GolfSA Chairman, Tony Timmins (Kooyonga). Tony’s round (playing off nine) was exceptional with his sometimes bulky putter taught to behave!

Tea Tree Gully members filled the next four places in the Seniors – Mike Richards (75), Norm Cordina (75), Ian Alexander (76) and John Davey (76). In the Super Seniors, Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood), Brenton Hill (South Lakes) and Alan Cooper (Mt Osmond) all had 79’s.

In the Senior’s Nett competition, Ken Parker (Kooyonga) had 72 plus two NTP’s to take home a lot of bottles of the sponsor’s wine with Lindsay Elliott also shooting 72 for the Super Senior’s Nett

Weather was overcast but without the wind and shower of the previous 3 days and the course was in perfect condition for scoring. Report from John Anderson.

The Vines Senior Amateur

The SA Seniors moved from the foothill suburbs north of Adelaide to their equivalent in the south for a new (and most welcome) event to the SA calendar with an excellent file of 62 participating. The weather wasn’t as warm as expected and recent rain helped present the course in excellent condition with holding greens.

Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) made it two from two for South Australia’s second “eleven” representatives when he followed up last week’s victory by Chris Everett to win the Senior Section of the inaugural Senior Order of Merit event at The Vines of Reynella.

Lindner’s 3-over 74 gave him a narrow victory from a new contender in Phil Allen and from Norm Cordina, both Tea Tre Gully and both with 75’s. After five events, Lindner’s win means that he joins the battle with the Tea Tree Gully trio of John Davey, Norm Cordina and Chris Everett for the John Beaumont Memorial Trophy and Senior Order of Merit title.

In the Super Seniors, local member and Senior Pennant stalwart, Laurie McLaughlin clearly knew his way around with 75 to win in a countback from another Vines member, Ed Oniszk with the consistent Bill Winslow (The Grange) 3 shots back.

Seniors Nett went to Phil Allen with 70 from Shane Armor (Grange) and Wayne Owen (Grange) both with 71 nett.

Super Senior Nett was a local benefit, with Ed Oniszk (an excellent 67) from John Shaw and Geoff Coleman both with 68’s. Report from John Anderson.

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

July 9-11 Coomealla Senior Open Championship (VIC)

July 12 Sanctuary Cove PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

July 12-13 Coffs Coast Seniors (NSW)

July 16-19 * Coolangatta Tweed Heads GC National Seniors Match Play (QLD)

July 25-27 *Gold Coast Senior Amateur (NSW)

July 26 Qld Women’s Senior Amateur (QLD)

July 27-29 *Darwin Open Amateur (NT)

July 30 Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

July 30-01 *Qld Men’s Senior Amateur (QLD)

August 2-3 Yarrawonga Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 4-5 Seaside Senior Classic (NSW)

August 13 Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

August 13 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 14 Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 14 North Lakes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 15 Commonwealth Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 17 Victoria GC Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 20 Gailes PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 20 Glenelg Senior Amateur (SA)

August 20 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 21 Horizon Seniors (NSW)

August 22 Newcastle Seniors (NSW)

August 27 Royal Melboune Senior Classic (VIC)

August 27 Royal Adelaide Senior Amateur (SA)

August 28 Palmer PresCare QSOOM (QLD)

August 30-31 Bendigo Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 30-31 *The Grange and Kooyonga Senior Amateur (SA)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.