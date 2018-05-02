Marc Leishman first to sign on for 2018 Australian PGA Championship

MARC LEISHMAN has helped launch the 2018 Australian PGA Championship with a pledge to tee it up at the Gold Coast tournament to be held from 29 November -2 December.

The world number 16 has had some significant success internationally in recent times but his yet to win one of the big titles in his homeland.

Leishman was rewarded for his overseas performances with the Greg Norman Medal last year but will return to RACV Royal Pines Resort with one thing on his mind – winning.

The Victorian has finished in the top-15 three of the four times he has teed it up on the Gold Coast but is well aware of the gap of any actual ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia pinnacle title silverware in his trophy cabinet.

His international career highlights include three US PGA TOUR wins and four top-10 Major finishes.

“Winning a significant title on home soil is a huge career goal of mine, winning the Australian PGA Championship would certainly rank high on my resume if I were able to accomplish it,” Leishman said as part of the official announcement.

“I have played well at RACV Royal Pines Resort over the past few years. I definitely think it is a layout that suits my game so I believe winning there is within my grasp.

“Obviously a lot of different things need to align to win a golf tournament but I will be preparing myself to the best of my ability to put in a good showing at the Australian PGA Championship.”

Leishman has enjoyed a strong start to his 2018 PGA TOUR season already recording four top-10 results including a tied seventh at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and outright ninth at The Masters.

A late edition to the field in 2017, Leishman became the first player to commit to the European Tour co-sanctioned tournament in 2018.

“Marc has always been a wonderful supporter of Australian golf and one of my personal highlights of the 2017 season was watching Marc receive the Greg Norman Medal,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which owns the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“We are delighted Marc will be joining us on the Gold Coast for the Australian PGA Championship this year. We enjoy welcoming home all our leading Australians so we can celebrate their achievement throughout the year at the final event of the season; the Australian PGA Championship.

“At the Australian PGA Championship we aim to create a festival of golf, Marc has always embraced the atmosphere and is a hit with Australian sports fans and I am sure will give them plenty to cheer about this December.”

Queensland Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said Leishman’s inclusion in the 2018 event would again ensure a strong field.

“The Australian PGA Championship always attracts a strong international field of world-class golfers, but to have Australia’s best players also competing is what makes it truly special,” she said.

“Marc is the reigning Greg Norman Medallist and has always drawn a good crowd at this event, so it’s great to have him return this year.

2018 Australian PGA Championship tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.

General admission is $25* when purchased at the gate or via Ticketmaster. Children 16 and under get free admission when attending with a paying adult.

If a marquee is more your style, a number of different corporate hospitality options are also available, please visit pgachampionship.com.au.