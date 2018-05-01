Macleay Valley Week of Golf a popular jaunt for veteran golfers

CENTRED around the idyllic NSW mid north coast seaside town of South West Rocks, the Macleay Valley Week of Golf is an increasingly popular tournament on the NSW veteran golfing calendar.

Held in late August each year, organisers have, particularly in recent times, strived to improve and expand the week-long event and have been attracting ever increasing numbers of entrants.

In 2017 some 210 golfers – many from interstate and some from as far afield as New Zealand – teed off in the event, which is hosted by Kempsey, Frederickton, and South West Rocks Veteran Golf Clubs.

This year tournament director Frank Ryan and his team are hoping for an even bigger rollup when the tournament is staged from August 27th August to 31st August.

As well as enjoying competitive golf at three very interesting courses, there will be great company as well as the many attractions of the Macleay Valley.

Having played the South West Rocks course a number of times, it is certainly a favourite course in a great location. The very amenable South West Rocks County Club, a large modern registered club with an attractive outlook, is right across the carpark and will be scene of the Friday presentation function.

With its spectacular beaches, national parks and other attractions South West Rocks is always a popular tourist spot but still retains its laid back feel. (I’ve discovered this is a destination very popular with people from places such as the Gold Coast and Sydney – it’s roughly equidistant – who come to holiday, relax and unwind.

There are many accommodation options in the town, including the very popular caravan park at Horseshoe Bay, right on the beach, across the road from the pub and town centre, and just a few minutes to the golf club.

The tournament is open to men and women golfers who are members of affiliated veteran golf associations.

