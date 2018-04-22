Richmond Golf Club Takes Out WSRVGA Inter-Club Event

Report and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

ONE hundred and forty-one senior golfers teed up at Springwood Country Club on Friday 20th April, in the latest round of the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfer’s Association (WSRVGA) 2018 Inter-Club competition.

Richmond Golf Club proved the strongest club on the day with a tally of 144 points, albeit winning by the narrowest of margins by edging out Springwood Country Club on a countback.

The winning quartet for Richmond were Noel Byles, Colin Cheyne, Frank Gal and Denis Pickering.

In the team and individual events, the winners were as follows:

Men’s 2BBB: Winners – Barry Beauvais / Barry Polinsky (Springwood) 45 points on countback; Runners-up David Bailey / John Ross (Glenmore) 45.

Medley 2BBB: Winners – Gary McSullea / Sue Evers (Springwood) 44 points; Runners-up Elaine Williams / Diana Bowen (Dunheved) 42.

Men’s A Grade Singles: Winner – James Boyd (Springwood) 37 points; Runner-up Bruce Beechey (Dunheved) 36 c/b.

Men’s B Grade Singles: Winner – John Ross (Glenmore) 37 points; Runner-up Ray Forster (Penrith) 36.

Men’s C Grade Singles: Winner – David Knox (Wallacia) 36 points c/b; Runner-up Andreas Nonas (Wallacia) 36.

Ladies: Winner – Judy Loader (Stonecutters) 38 points; Michele Campion (Glenmore) 34.

The next round of the Inter-Club competition will be held at Penrith Golf Club on 25th May.

*Noel Rowsell is a regular veteran golf competitor whose photos can be found at www.photoexcellence.com.au