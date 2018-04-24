2018 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship on track for a sellout

ORGANISERS of the 2018 Regis Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship at Port Stephens NSW are delighted with some 525 entries to the November event already sold.

That means as of publication of this article there were just 16 places left for the week-long celebration of golf and socialising on the NSW north coast.

Whilst there is likely to be a waiting list for available spots and at least some withdrawals for the 12 to 16 November event – for male golfers over 55 and females over 50 – anyone thinking of putting their name down should do so as soon as possible. The field size is capped at 540.

The Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championship is an annual event that rotates around the states and territories.

Whilst there is keen golfing competition during the week with competitors battling it out for the big scratch and handicap honours, there is a big emphasis on fun and socialising, with organisers continuing the “19th Hole” evening venue that proved very popular at the Gold Coast edition last year.

The event this year will be played out at Nelson Bay Golf Club, Horizons Golf Resort, Pacific Dunes and Muree Golf Club.

There’s also a $75,000 caravan hole in one prize up for grabs