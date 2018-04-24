Peterson shoots course record 65 to take NSW title: National Senior Amateur Wrap April 2018

New columnist Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest on the elite senior amateur golfing scene from around the country.

NATIONAL

2018 New South Wales Senior Championship

The weather gods played kind as Lester Peterson won his first NSW Senior Amateur title in an exciting final day at the Island Golf Club, Nambucca Heads.

On a day when Huey threatened to end proceedings at any minute, Peterson held his nerve to win by three shots from his final round playing partners, Ken Brewer from Concord, and Stonecutters Ridge representative Matt Taylor.

The Bardwell Valley Life Member was thrilled to add the title to his cabinet, commenting he now had ‘the Trifecta’ under his belt.

“I’ve won the NSW Amateur, the Mid-Amateur and now I’ve won the NSW Senior, so I’ve done the trifecta.

“It’s nice to win.

Peterson’s playing partner, Concord’s Ken Brewer reduced the three shot lead to one after he parred the front nine but this was as close he would get to Peterson after a misbehaving putter on the back nine cruelled his chances.

Suddenly, the lead was only one.

First-round leader Matt Taylor, who shot a one under par round of 68, toiled all day, near enough to contend but never close enough to challenge on the final day. The big truck driver from Stonecutters Ridge had his chances, but when he missed a makeable par putt on 16, his day was effectively over.

The result was a foregone conclusion by the 18th with Peterson able to finish with a three-putt bogey even though Brewer holed a birdie bomb from the front of the green.

210 Lester Peterson 71-65-74

213 Matt Taylor 68-72-73, Ken Brewer 70-69-74

220 Mario La Chuisa 74-74-73, Brad Dowling 73-69-78

221 Gordon Claney 71-74-76

224 Graeme Howland 77-78-69, John Rixon 73-72-79

225 Terry Davis 75-78-72

226 Christopher Gordon 77-76-73, John Osborn 76-73-77, John Karren 72-75-79

2018 Golf Australia seniors defeat ADF 14-10

GA Senior Team participants. (From L to R) Mark Boulton, Tim Deakin, Mark Aberayatne, Louise Mullard, Bruce Lindner, Greg Ellis, Mike Peeck, Tom Harold, Mark Gatty, Chris Everett, Kim Burke and Wayne Buick.

The annual Golf Australia match against the Australian Defence Force at The National concluded with a clear win to the GA team over a very strong ADF team.

As usual the Ocean Course at The National was presented in exemplary fashion. The course presentation along with the expertise of catering, pro shop and support staff ensures that The National ranks as one of the very best golfing experiences in Australia.

The event was played at The National Golf Club on 25-27 March and is played in a Ryder Cup-style format over fourball, foursomes and singles match play.

The GA team won the first morning’s foursomes matches by 4 matches to 2 and followed that up in the afternoon fourball matches by the same margin.

With an 8-4 lead going into the second day’s 12 singles matches, those were squared 6 matches a piece, giving the GA team a comfortable victory.

The GA team featured nine of Australia’s leading senior male players – Mike Peeck (Captain) (Qld), Mark Aberayatne (Vic), Wayne Buick (ACT), Tim Deakin (Qld), Greg Ellis (NSW), Chris Everett (SA), Mark Gatty (WA), Tom Harold (NT) and Bruce Lindner (SA), as well as Australia’s men’s and women’s Mid Amateur Champions, Mark Boulton (Vic) and Louise Mullard (NSW), and Australia’s number one ranked women’s senior golfer Kim Burke (NSW).

The annual event is highly regarded by the ADF personnel, and at a formal dinner after the first day’s play, the GA team gained a greater understanding of the challenges faced by our ADF personnel.

Non-playing vice-captain Adrian Barr and The National Golf Club are to be congratulated on a superb event.

Royal Perth Senior Amateur

Peterson makes it two in a row in winning at Royal Perth GC

Lester Peterson (Bardwell Valley) is now two from two, in winning the first two National Ranking events for 2018.

The golf course at Royal Perth was in good condition. The kikuyu fairways were very lush and along with strong winds on both days made the course play very long. In round one, Michael Lucas (Harvey) and Martin Minogue (Lakelands) shared the lead with a one over par 73. One shot behind, on 74, was Lester Peterson who was a further 3 shots ahead of Paul Chappell (Hartfield) and Michael Dunsmore both on 77. In round two, Lester (74-74) produced another 2 over par round of 74 to finish two shots ahead of fast finishing Paul Chappell (77-73), who shot the low round of the day 73. Michael Dunsmore finished third on 152.

Men’s Winner Scratch 148 Lester Peterson 74-74

Men’s Runner Up Scratch 150 Paul Chappell 77-73

Men’s Winner Nett 143 Biff Brody 70-73

Men’s Stableford Nett Winner Colin Burwood 37 pts

Women’s Winner Scratch 168 Janine Northrop 84-84

Women’s Runner Up Scratch 173 Chris Fast 85-88

Women’s Nett Winner 161 Shelley Bell 80-81

NEW SOUTH WALES

Royal Senior Senior Medal

On Monday 12th March, eighty eight of NSW best senior golfers tackled the beautifully manicured Royal Sydney layout from the tiger tees. With a DSR of 76, the course played long and difficult with only eight players breaking 80. Stefan Albinski added another trophy to his cabinet with a fine score of 75. Runner-up on a count back was David Morris.

75 Stefan Albinski

77 David Morris, Michael Musgrave and Jerry Power

78 Ken Lockerey

79 Geoffrey Cranfield, Christopher Gordon and Steve Puskaric

80 Timothy O’Reilly and Michael Campbell

NSW Veteran Golf Association Stroke Play Championships 2018

Once again a maximum field of 144 (restricted as shotgun start on last day) entered. Many old faces but also there were a number who entered for the first time including Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef), Matthew Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge), David McMillan (Dunheved), Drew Simonsen (Castle Hill) and Mike Jones (Sussex Inlet)

There were four Interstate players and one from England, Sam Smale from Royal St. Georges. Fifty three clubs were represented from the Sydney Metropolitan and Country areas.

The courses used (Richmond, Dunheved and Stonecutters Ridge) were in excellent condition. The tournament was played in brilliant weather.

Going into the 3rd and final round the leaders were Rick Allison (147), Col Kenning (150) and Matt Taylor (153) with 2017 winner, Laurie Cupples seemingly to be out of the winning circle back on 156.

It was Laurie Cupples that made the charge at Stonecutters shooting a one over par 73 to overtake all except from Rick Allison ( 227) who went on to win by two shots from Cupples and Col Kenning both on 229.

Winner Scratch 227 Ricky Allison 76-71-80

Runner Up Scratch 229 Laurie Cupples 77-79-73 cb

Winner Nett 213 Robert Lewis 73-68-72

Runner Up Nett 214 Col Kenning 67-73-74

Report by Les Knox





Bonnie Doon Senior Open Amateur

On a beautiful sunny Easter Monday, fifty eight senior golfers tackled the newly renovated Mike Clayton course, Bonnie Doon. Chris Hicks shot a one over par round of 72 to finish two head of Steve Puskaric on 74. A further one shot behind was Australian representative, Ken Brewer on 75 with Ian Asbury on 76.

Further information on the New South Wales Senior Order of Merit is available on the Golf NSW website http://www.golfnsw.org/

VICTORIA

Alpine Senior Masters

Ross Percy (Cobram Barooga) and Judy Langford (Wodonga) took out top honours after two rounds at Bright Golf Club played under ideal conditions.

The women’s scratch stableford overnight leader Judy Langford put in another classy performance in the closing round, a one over par 35 points gave her a total of five over the card for the tournament. Langford’s nearest rival was Gardiners Run Sue Lush who put in respectable rounds of 21 and 25 scratch points for a total of 46.

Keeping it in the family, Langford’s sister-in-law Elaine Zotti (Wagga Wagga) earned her win in the stableford section, after firing 37 points in the first round, a second round of 33 points was icing on the cake. Trish Barr (The National) was hot on the heals of Zotti, her two-round total of 68 was only two shy of top position.

Ross Percy capitalised on his share of the overnight lead in the men’s gross, a tournament best round of two over par 74 today saw him move ahead of eventual runner-up and co-leader Tony Briers (The National) who returned a second round of 77.

Percy is a member of the GV Senior Team that took on the Australian Defence Force in April, headed up by captain Kerry Bayly (Kooringal).

Men’s Winner Scratch 149 Ross Percy 75-74

Men’s Runner Up Scratch 152 Anthony Briers 75-77

Men’s Winner Nett 142 Barry Webb 73-69 cb

Men’s Runner Up Nett 142 Stan Davis 71-71

Women’s Winner Scratch Stableford 67 pts Judy Langford 32-35

Women’s Runner Up Scratch Stableford 46 pts Sue Lush 21-25

Women’s Winner Stableford 70 pts Elaine Zotti 37-33

Women’s Runner Up Stableford 68 pts Trish Barr 35-33

Mornington Peninsula Senior Amateur

This event was played over two courses on the Mornington Peninsula, Flinders Golf Club and Portsea Golf Club. Peter Walsh (The Dunes) and Ken O’Brien (Rossdale) shared first place in the scratch event finishing on 152 to be two shots ahead of Alan Bullas (Portsea) on 154. In the Men’s Nett event, Stan Davis (Bendigo) and Barry Webb (Yarrawonga) shared first place finishing on 142 to be one shot ahead of Ross Percy (Cobram Barooga) on 153.

Judy Langford (Wodonga) won the Women’s scratch stableford event with a fine score of 67 pts. Runner up in the Women’s scratch was Sue Lush (Gardiners Run) on 46 pts to be five ahead of third placed Aileen Buckley (Yarrawonga). In the women’s stableford, Judy Langford also finished in first place with a score of 73 pts to be three ahead of Elaine Zotti (Wagga Wagga) on 70 pts who was closely followed by Trish Barr (The National) on 68 pts.

Men’s Winner Scratch 152 Peter Walsh 75-77 cb

Men’s Runner Up Scratch 152 Ken O’Brien 74-78

Men’s Winner Nett 142 Barry Webb 73-69 cb

Men’s Runner Up Nett 142 Stan Davis 71-71

Women’s Winner Scratch Stableford 67 pts Judy Langford 32-35

Women’s Runner Up Scratch Stableford 46 pts Sue Lush 21-25

Women’s Winner Stableford 73 pts Elaine Zotti 35-38

Women’s Runner Up Stableford 70 pts Trish Barr 37-33

Further information on the Victoria Senior Order of Merit is available on the Golf Victoria website http://www.golfvic.org.au/

QUEENSLAND

Royal Queensland PresCare QSOOM

Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) shot a par round of 72 to win by two strokes from Brett Kinninmont (Brisbane) in the Royal Queensland PresCare QSOOM event held on 12th March.

A total of 71 players (60 men and 11 women) competed on a beautiful autumn day. Josie Ryan (Headland) took out the Women’s scratch event by five shots from runner up Susan Kopelke (Lowood). Susan Kopelke proved too strong in the stableford event, finishing on 33 pts to be three ahead of Josie Ryan and Helen Perry (Ocean Shores), both on 30 pts.

The course was absolutely perfect and a comment was made by one of the players that it certainly deserved its Royal title.

Men’s Winner Scratch Steve Toyne 72

Men’s Runner Up Scratch Brett Kinninmont 74

Men’s Winner Nett Tony Irvine 38 points

Men’s Runner Up Nett Peter Holloway 36 points

Women’s Winner Scratch Josie Ryan 83

Women’s Winner Stableford Susan Kopelke 33 points

Further information on the PresCare Qld Senior Order of Merit Events is available on the Golf Queensland website http://www.golfqueensland.org.au/

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Tea Tree Gully 1-2-3 at Mt Osmond

Tea Tree Gully players finished 1, 2 and 3 in the Seniors section of the SA Senior Order of Merit round at Mt Osmond on Monday 19th March 2017.

Norm Cordina and John Davey continued their Order of Merit battle with both shooting 74’s with Norm winning on the count back. Three shots back was Chris Everett on 77.

Local Alan Cooper, took out the Super Seniors with 79 from Jack Roberts (The Grange) and another local, Andrew Nairn, both with 81’s.

Rod Phillips (Royal Adelaide but really still a local) found time from his many duties with both golf and cricket administration in South Australia, to win the Seniors Nett from the consistent Shane Armor (The Grange).

Super Seniors Nett went to yet another local, Peter Economou, with runner up Joe Scopacasa (The Grange) also making a welcome return, in his case from serious injury.

Further information on the South Australia Senior Order of Merit Events is available on the Golf South Australia website http://www.golf.org.au/golfsa

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Further information on the West Australia Senior Order of Merit Events is available on the Golf West Australia website http://www.golfwa.org.au/cms/

Further information on all senior golf across Australia on the AUSOOM website http://www.bluesoom.com/ and on Facebook at AUSOOM Facebook Group. ( a private group so you need to send a request to join the group)

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

May 7 Flagstaff Hill (SA)

May 7 Cabramatta (NSW)

May 7-10 Cobram-Barooga (VIC)

May 8 Penrith (NSW)

May 10-11 Duntryleague (NSW)

May 14-16 *NSW Senior Classic (NSW)

May 21 Concord (NSW)

May 25 Pelican Waters (QLD)

May 24-25 Hepburn Springs (VIC)

May 29 East Lakes (NSW)

May 30 Manly (NSW)

May 31 -03 *NT Seniors (NT)

June 4 West Lakes (SA)

June 4 Pacific Harbour (QLD)

June 8 Oatlands (NSW)

June 8 Araleun (WA)

June 10-11 Catalina (NSW)

June 15 Carbrook (QLD)

June 17 Heathcote (VIC)

June 18 Pymble (NSW)

June 18 Lakelands (WA)

June 18-19 Shepparton (VIC)

June 21-22 Tocumwal (VIC)

June 25 Coolangatta Tweed Heads (QLD)

July 16-19 *Tweed Heads Coolangatta GC National Seniors Match Play (QLD)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.