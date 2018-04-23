Golf Swing Tips: The one piece takeaway

AUSTRALIAN PGA Professional Rod Marshall, Head Pro at the award winning Ba Na Hills Golf Club in Vietnam, shows some helpful tips here on PGA TV for improving the golf swing.

Rod, one of the many Aussie PGA Pros working abroad, gives a simple visual of a clock face to help work on the initial move back.

Rod says the early part of the takeaway is crucial and can either make or break the rest of the swing.

He says it is important in the one piece takeaway that no individual part of the body dominates, and that the shoulders, the arms, the hips and the club all swing away together.