Golf Swing Tips: The one piece takeaway

By
Brian O'Hare
-

AUSTRALIAN PGA Professional Rod Marshall, Head Pro at the award winning Ba Na Hills Golf Club in Vietnam, shows some helpful tips here on PGA TV for improving the golf swing.

Rod, one of the many Aussie PGA Pros working abroad, gives a simple visual of a clock face to help work on the initial move back.

Rod says the early part of the takeaway is crucial and can either make or break the rest of the swing.

He says it is important in the one piece takeaway that no individual part of the body dominates, and that the shoulders, the arms, the hips and the club all swing away together.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

