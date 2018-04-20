Golf course greens staff deserve a big pat on the back: #ThankASuperAUS

SOME golfers can be quick to criticise when they perceive they’ve stumbled over even a minor “imperfection” in their favourite golf course, well now it is time to acknowledge the great work Golf Course Superintendents and their staff do each and every day of the year.

Meticulously maintaining golf courses, that on average occupy 150 acres of land, to the satisfaction of all is often an arduous and thankless task. But it is also often a labour of love carried out with great knowledge, expertise and diligence.

To help everyone involved in the golf industry acknowledge the great work greens staff contribute, the Australian Golf Course Superintendents’ Association (AGCSA) is encouraging all who love the game of golf to get behind its ‘Thank a Superintendent Week’ campaign which will run from 14-20 May 2018.

During this week the AGCSA is asking all golfers, club members, staff and administrators across Australia to give a shout out to their course superintendent and maintenance team for the effort that goes into presenting their golf course throughout the year.

Course superintendents manage the largest and most valuable asset of every golf facility – the course: a living, breathing and constantly evolving natural environment. It’s prudent and expert management at all levels is critical to the success and viability of any golf club.

Australia is blessed with some of world’s best golf courses and over the years Australian superintendents and their crews have developed a reputation for being among the leaders in their profession worldwide. An affinity for the land, intimate knowledge of local conditions, a strong work ethic and a desire to present their patch of turf in the best possible condition, are just some of the many attributes a course superintendent brings to their club.

Thank A Superintendent Week

To give some kudos for their unstinting work and having to deal with the myriad challenges which confront them daily, the AGCSA has decided to launch ‘Thank A Superintendent Week’.

From 14-20 May the AGCSA urges all in the golf industry to get involved by posting a message of thanks to their superintendent on social media (including the name of the club and the superintendent) and using the campaign hashtags #ThankASuperAUS and #OurAGCSA.

The AGCSA has also produced a range of supporting images which can be downloaded and added to social media feeds, websites etc. Click here to view.

“The aim of ‘Thank a Superintendent Week’ week is to drive awareness and recognition of the great contributions that golf course superintendents and their teams make to the game of golf in Australia,” says AGCSA CEO Mark Unwin.

“From the many small regional gems to major metropolitan icons, Australia is home to some of the most magnificent golf courses in the world. Australian golfers are blessed to play on such world-class facilities week in, week out and this is largely as a result of the passion and dedication of the course superintendent and their team.”

The role of the modern course superintendent is more complex than ever before and they are managers in every sense of the word. In addition to continually striving to keep the turf playing surfaces and surrounds healthy and attractive, superintendents also have to be experts in WHS compliance, environmental and water management best practice, as well as be fully versed in financial and HR management matters.

Here are just some of the many areas that make course superintendents so valuable to the game of golf in Australia:

• Superintendents manage labour, materials and costs associated with preparing and maintaining the course at its finest. They are also heavily involved in the business-related activities of the facility including staffing, WHS and training.

• Superintendents manage the health of the golf course, the sporting needs of the members and their guests, and the financial sustainability of the golf club.

• Help promote player, member and club satisfaction through maintaining a quality golf course maintenance program.

• Golf course superintendents guide clubs to adopt water conservation practices, reduce irrigated areas and use innovative technologies to utilise water when and where it is needed.

• Constant education, knowledge sharing and research by superintendents have resulted in turf that needs less water, is more sustainable and provides enhanced playing conditions.

• As custodians of some of the few remaining urban green spaces left in major metropolitan areas, superintendents play a significant role in managing an environment that has huge biodiversity value for communities.

• Superintendents are highly educated and invest in continual learning and implementation of best practice management throughout their careers.

“The AGCSA is very proud of the role its members play in providing world-class playing conditions and elevating the game of golf in Australia,” says Mr Unwin. “The #ThankASuperAUS campaign is designed for clubs, members and the Australian golf industry to recognise the efforts, the hours and the passion superintendents and their teams put in to managing and maintaining their golf course.

“Please join us in thanking our superintendents by sharing the pride in your course through photos, videos and stories of memorable moments and using the hashtags #ThankASuperAUS and #OurAGCSA. Because, if you are one of the millions of Australians who love the game of golf and are proud of your course, then let your superintendent know about it!”