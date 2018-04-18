2018 Northern Territory PGA Championship confirmed

THE Top End will continue to get its taste of top Australian pro golf with news the Northern Territory PGA Championship has been confirmed for the next two years.

The NT Government this week pledged its continuing support for the event, which is part of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, in 2018 and 2019.

First played in 2016, the 2018 edition of the Northern Territory PGA Championship will be played from 16-19 August at the Palmerston Golf Course.

“Golf is one of Australia’s most popular sports and is enjoyed by people of all ages, status and social background, so it is exciting we are delivering this elite level of golf back to the Top End for Territorians to enjoy,” said Mr Ian Ford, Department of Tourism and Culture, Senior Director Sport and Active Recreation.

“The Northern Territory PGA forms part of the professional PGA Tour of Australasia and provides professional golfers with the opportunity to play elite level golf in the Territory.

“Developing the sport of golf in the NT remains high on our agenda, and our contribution of $150,000 per-annum in prize money for the championship is a testament to our commitment to the event, and to the sport of golf in the Territory.”

The Northern Territory PGA Championship is not just an opportunity for Territorians to watch live professional golf but provides an important pathway for Australia’s professional golfers.

Forming part of the Australasia PGA tour, the Northern Territory PGA Championship will be played for a minimum prize purse of $150,000, Official World Golf Ranking Points and provides the champion full exemption on the Tour until the end of the 2019 season.

“The Northern Territory PGA Championship has flourished over the past two years on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and I am sure it will continue to evolve over the next two thanks to the continued support of the Northern Territory Government,” said Simon Butterly, General Manager of Tournaments for the PGA of Australia.

“Professional golfers are privileged to travel the world and the Territory is certainly a unique destination that they all enjoy visiting and we are confident that an excellent field of players will tee it up at the Northern Territory PGA Championship in August.

“It’s not just the location that attracts players to the tournament. The Northern Territory PGA Championship forms an integral part of our schedule and can help launch a young player’s career,” added Butterly.

“In 2017 Travis Smyth won the Northern Territory PGA Championship as an amateur. It was this win that allowed him to launch his Professional career with playing opportunities at home before going on to also secure status on the Asian Tour this year.”

Palmerston Golf Course has proven a worthy host of the Northern Territory PGA Championship for the past two years and will again welcome ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia players as it becomes the focus of the Australian golf community.

“We can’t wait to have the spotlight once again on the Palmerston Golf Course for the Northern Territory PGA Championship and welcoming an international field of players as well as emerging players from the Territory, it’s going to be a fantastic four days of competition,” said Susan Heenan, Marketing Manager for Cazalys Palmerston and Palmerston Golf Course.