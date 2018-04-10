Take a shot at qualifying for the 2018 NSW Open or NSW Senior Open

The 2018 NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series venues and dates have been announced and for any golfer who reckons they have a bit of game are an excellent chance to try their luck on the big stage.

The series, which is now in its fourth year, offers the perfect opportunity for amateur golfers from across NSW and interstate to secure a spot in the 2018 NSW Open at Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club, in south west Sydney, this November.

Golfers over 50 also have the chance of scoring a start in the NSW Senior Open in October playing alongside top senior pros.

All players can take advantage of more than one opportunity to qualify, and enter as many of the tournaments as they wish.

Moree Golf Club will host the first qualifier on May 5th and 6th with entries already Open.

Forbes is next, with the date set for Sunday, May 13th.

The Camden Cup on May 19th will provide an opportunity close to Sydney for many, while Thurgoona Country Club Resort near Albury will host a 36 hole qualifier on the weekend of May 26th-27th.

The Island Golf Club, Nambucca Heads, which recently hosted the Men’s and Women’s NSW Senior Amateur titles, will play host to an 18 hole qualifier on June 10th.

On October 20th & 21st the 36 hole Bathurst Open will be a hotly contested affair, while the following week, the final spot up for grabs will be in the Griffith Open.

“A thrill” to compete against the Pros

Mudgee’s Mark Hale has competed in the previous two NSW Opens via regional qualifying. He believes they are the perfect opportunity for golfers to play their way into Australia’s premier state Open.

“It has been a thrill for me to compete against the Pros at Stonecutters Ridge and Twin Creeks over the last two years.

“It’s a great initiative from Golf NSW to run these events, it helps country golf a lot.

“I’ll be lining up again, so look out,” Hale said.

NSW Men’s Senior Open

In addition to the coveted place in the NSW Open on offer, players over 50 have an opportunity to qualify for the NSW Men’s Senior Open, with the top two scratch scores from competitors in each qualifying event receiving an invitation to compete against the legends of Australian Professional Golf at Thurgoona Country Club Resort in October.

And to add some incentive for the handicap golfer to get out and compete, the Nett winner from each event will secure a spot for themselves and two friends in the NSW Open Championship Pro-AM.

General Manager of Golf, Golf NSW Graeme Phillipson said the Regional Qualifying Series is a fantastic pathway for the best amateur players in the State to qualify for the NSW Open.

“The Qualifiers give our regional golfers a chance to mix it with the State’s best players,” Mr Phillipson said.

More information and entry details