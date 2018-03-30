2018 US Masters Australian TV Times: Leaderboard: Tee Times

THE 2018 US Masters is upon us and this year Aussie golf fans will be able to watch free to air live TV coverage on the Nine network while those with pay TV will have the usual smorgasbord of coverage on Fox Sports.

Aussie representatives Jason Day, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith (one possible addition) will be part of the 87 golfer field in a year that promises much.

With the big names including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose showing some great form it could be a very special Masters edition.

Live TV coverage of the Masters begins early Thursday morning with the traditional Par 3 competition with Round 1 of the main event beginning Friday morning.

Nine Network US Masters TV Guide

Nine’s coverage of the US Masters Golf at Augusta National Golf Club from April 5.

Coverage will be available on 9GEM plus three live streams on 9Now.

Par 3 Competition

Thursday, April 5

Sydney 5.00am – 7.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Brisbane 5.00am – 7.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Melbourne 5.00am – 7.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Adelaide 4.30am – 6.30am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Perth 3.00am – 5.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Masters Round 1 and 2

Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7

Sydney 5.00am – 9.30am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Brisbane 5.00am – 9.30am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Melbourne 5.00am – 9.30am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Adelaide 4.30am – 9.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Perth 3.00pm – 7.30am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Round 3

Sunday, April 8

Sydney 5.00am – 9.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Brisbane 5.00am – 9.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Melbourne 5.00am – 9.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Adelaide 4.30am – 8.30am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Perth 3.00pm – 7.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Round 4

Monday, April 9

Sydney 4.00am – 9.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Brisbane 4.00am – 9.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Melbourne 4.00am – 9.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Adelaide 3.30am – 8.30am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

Perth 2.00pm – 7.00am Live on 9GEM and 9Now

ON 9NOW

Featured Groups: Follow each shot of the two groups chosen as featured groups.

Amen Corner: Full live coverage of the action at holes 11, 12 and 13.

15 and 16: Full live coverage of the action at holes 15 and 16.

Fox Sports US Masters Coverage

Foxtel says they will have their most comprehensive coverage ever with with golf fans for the first time being able to watch all the action ad-break free.

Coverage begins Monday 2 April when FOX SPORTS 507 becomes a dedicated 24 hour Masters channel.

Fans can also sign up to Foxtel’s streaming service, Foxtel Now. Visit http://www.foxsports.com.au/get-fox-sports to sign up for a free two-week trial.

Golf lovers can warm up to this year’s tournament with the Masters Films; a series of documentaries which looks back on some of the biggest wins from across Masters history and Masters – On The Range also returns in 2018 providing fans with analysis, interviews and previews live from the practice range of Augusta National.

THE MASTERS – FOX SPORTS BROADCAST SCHEDULE ON FOX SPORTS 507

MON 2 APR: Dedicated channel switches on 1.30am

THU 5 APR: Par 3 competition 5:00am

FRI 6 APR: The Masters: Round One 5:00am

SAT 7 APR: The Masters: Round Two 5:00am

SUN 8 APR: The Masters: Round Three 5:00am

MON 9 APR: The Masters: Final Round 4:00am

*times listed are in AEST

2018 US MASTERS TEE TIMES