You can now watch 50 years of Masters final round broadcasts on YouTube

IF you really want to get in the mood for US Masters week tournament organisers have started a new YouTube channel that includes every final round broadcast since the live coverage began in 1968.

You can go back to the 1968 tournament when Bob Goalby donned the Green Jacket after Roberto DeVicenzo signed an incorrect scorecard, revisit Sergio Garcia’s emotional playoff win over Justin Rose last year, or anything in between.

Watch Augusta National triumphs by Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and many more.

We’d suggest the 2013 final round, the year Australian golf finally had a winner.

Or, if you’re a glutton for punishment, try 1996 and witness Greg Norman’s heartbreaking collapse against Nick Faldo. (Its Easter so hammers are probably on special at Bunnings, you get one of those and beat yourself on the thumb instead.)

The Masters YouTube channel is here.