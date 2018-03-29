You can now watch 50 years of Masters final round broadcasts on YouTube

By
Brian O'Hare
-

IF you really want to get in the mood for US Masters week tournament organisers have started a new YouTube channel that includes every final round broadcast since the live coverage began in 1968.

You can go back to the 1968 tournament when Bob Goalby donned the Green Jacket after Roberto DeVicenzo signed an incorrect scorecard, revisit Sergio Garcia’s emotional playoff win over Justin Rose last year, or anything in between.

Watch Augusta National triumphs by Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and many more.

We’d suggest the 2013 final round, the year Australian golf finally had a winner.

Or, if you’re a glutton for punishment, try 1996 and witness Greg Norman’s  heartbreaking collapse against Nick Faldo. (Its Easter so hammers are probably on special at Bunnings, you get one of those and beat yourself on the thumb instead.)

The Masters YouTube channel is here.

Previous articleThe Masters … bloomin’ marvellous
Next article2018 US Masters Australian TV Times: Leaderboard: Tee Times
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here