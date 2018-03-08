Spots still available for 2018 NSW Strokeplay Championship in Western Sydney

THERE are still a half dozen or so spots available for the NSW Strokeplay Championship which is on in Western Sydney the week before Easter.

Nominations officially close for the popular 54 hole event Monday, March 12, though tournament director Les Knox is happy to keep a reserves list going should that be required.

The tournament will be played at Richmond, Dunheved and Stonecutters Ridge Golf Clubs from Monday March 26 to the Wednesday, which is always a morning shotgun start with included presentation lunch at Stonecutters.

This is the fourth year the state vets championship will be hosted by the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA)and at $110 a head is great value for three top venues, light breakfasts, and the presentation lunch.

The event has sold out early in recent times but this edition there is something of a clash with the NSW Senior Amateur Championship on the week before at Nambucca Heads Golf Club.

That have seen some low markers unable to make the quick trip south to Western Sydney, though the big difference between the tournaments – though both are part of the NSW Senior Order of Merit – is the vets championship is conducted in three grades and is open to golfers of all handicaps.

We spoke with WSRVGA tournament director Les Knox this week and he said organisers were thrilled with preparations and the continued support the tournament attracts.

“Even though there are a couple of spots left at this stage, we should have an excellent event,” Knox said.

“There are some quality new low markers playing but as always with the vets there are players with handicaps right across the board.”

Knox said some welcome rain this week should spruce up the courses which have been craving a bit of wet weather, which hopefully will be perfect for championship week.

The field is restricted to a maximum of 144 players, who must be 55 or over and members of a veterans group. As stated there is no handicap limit and there are trophies in three grades and a number of categories.

Defending Champion Laurie Cupples (Leonay) and three time winner Col Kenning (Kiama) have both entered the tournament. They are sure to have stiff opposition for the overall championship title from a quality field entered including scratch markers Ricky Allison (Camden Lakeside) and Matthew Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) along with 2 handicap markers Cameron Frazer (Shoalhaven) and Leon Brooks (Mangrove Mountain).

Entry forms available here