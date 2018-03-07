Blue Mountains veteran golfers host a successful 35th Blue Mountains Week of Golf

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

The Blue Mountains Veteran Golfers Association hosted the 35th Annual Blue Mountains Week of Golf from 26th February – 2nd March.

Wentworth Falls Country Club, Leura Golf Club, Blackheath Golf Club and Springwood Country Club were the host venues across the week, with golfers from throughout the state attending the event.

Monday’s event was staged under appalling conditions at Wentworth Falls but twenty-nine hardy golfers braved the elements, with the husband and wife team of Michael McCormick (Leonay) and Mabel McCormick (Leonay) taking out the Men’s and Women’s divisions respectively.

Tuesday’s event was played under clearer skies and a significantly larger field greeted the starter, with Bryan Connor (Port Kembla) and Kerry Gardiner (Gundagai) taking out the Men’s and Women’s divisions respectively.

Thursday saw beautiful clear skies at Blackheath, with Mike Zikan (Wentworth Falls) and Lesley Robinson (Blackheath) taking out the Men’s and Women’s divisions respectively.

Those three days were taken into account for the overall winners of the tournament, with players taking their best two scores from three rounds.

The Men’s champion was Paul Atkins (Wyong), ahead of Ed Kitchiner (Springwood).

The Women’s champion was Sharon Blake (Kiama), ahead of Susan Miller (Camden ).

The full list of winner’s were as follows:

Mens Champion: Paul Atkins (Wyong) 73 points, Runner up: Ed Kitchiner (Springwood) 71 points.

Ladies Champion: Sharon Blake (Kiama) 71 points, Runner up: Susan Miller (Camden) 65 points.

Monday (Wentworth Falls) Men: Michael McCormick (Leonay) 35 pts, Darcy Bailey (Glenmore) 34 pts (C/B), Noel Guillaume (Glenmore) 34 pts; Women: Mabel McCormick Leonay) 28 pts, Yvonne Bean (Shelly Beach) 25 pts.

Tuesday (Leura): Men: Bryan Connor (Port Kembla) 38 pts, Geoff Shoard (Kiama), 37 pts (C/B), Scott Blake (Kiama) 37 pts; Women: Kerry Gardiner (Gundagai) 33 pts, Elaine Scullion Stewart (Leura) 31 pts, Louise Barribal (For Tuncurry) 29 pts.

Thursday (Blackheath): Men: Mike Zikan (Wentworth Falls) 36 pts, Ben Barribal (Forster/Tuncurry) 35 pts, James Forrester (Leura) 34 pts;Women: Lesley Robinson (Blackheath) 34 pts, Kerry Gardiner (Gundagai) 31 pts, Yvonne Bean (Shelly Beach) 28 pts.

Friday (Springwood): 2BBB: Tom Gravas (Springwood), Bob Martyn (Springwood) 46 pts (C/B),

Les Swadling, Kay Swadling (Tamworth) 46 pts.

[Noel Rowsell is a western Sydney photographer – and keen golfer. Check out his images at http://www.photoexcellence.com.au/]