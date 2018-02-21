5 Best Golf Swing Tips For Older Golfers

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THERE are a number of methods older golfers can use to improve their golf games and here US Top 50 Teacher Don Peterson shares his 5 best tips for senior golfers to swing better and hit longer drives.

Of course trying to concentrate on five things at once is absolutely not the way to improve your golf swing, so just maybe work on one or two at a time till you can fit these recommendations into a repeatable sequence.

These are reasonably simple tips that can be adopted – or adapted – by many older golfers, starting with Don’s recommended foot alignment to help more “experienced” golfers with their backswings.

Don currently runs the The Swing Factory Golf Studio in Georgia.

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

