5 Best Golf Swing Tips For Older Golfers

THERE are a number of methods older golfers can use to improve their golf games and here US Top 50 Teacher Don Peterson shares his 5 best tips for senior golfers to swing better and hit longer drives.

Of course trying to concentrate on five things at once is absolutely not the way to improve your golf swing, so just maybe work on one or two at a time till you can fit these recommendations into a repeatable sequence.

These are reasonably simple tips that can be adopted – or adapted – by many older golfers, starting with Don’s recommended foot alignment to help more “experienced” golfers with their backswings.

Don currently runs the The Swing Factory Golf Studio in Georgia.