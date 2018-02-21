John Daly aces it on the US Champions Tour: Video

It wasn’t just John Daly’s pants doing all the talking during the (aptly named) Chubb Classic on the US Champions Tour over the weekend.

The 51 year old dual major winner stepped up to the par-3 16th in the final round and promptly sunk a hole-in-one from 162 yards out.

It was actually the colourful Daly’s second eagle in just four holes (at the also very aptly named TwinEagles Golf Club in Naples, Florida), with him making a three at the par-5 13th as well.

Daly finished with a 5-under 67 to be 13-under for the tournament, won by fellow American Joe Durant (67) on 19-under.

And a further celebration…