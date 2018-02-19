Wil Arnold claims 2018 Leonay Open

Rising star Wil Arnold from Penrith Golf Club has won the prestigious Leonay Open by two shots, shooting a one-over par scratch score of 68.

Leonay Major Pennants squad members Ian Barnes (5) and Dave Moore (4) had a tight finish for second place, with both shooting 70 but Barnes taking the higher position on a countback.

Leonay C2 Grade member Hugh Renny shot the best nett score of the day, relishing his 27 handicap to finish well clear of the field with a red-hot score of 59.

21-year old Arnold first came to light as a future talent in the district when selected into the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation program, playing alongside close friend and fellow Penrith GC member Simon Masters.

A four-handicap player at just 16 years of age, Arnold attended St Dominics College before heading to the US in 2015 to play golf at Hutchison Community College for two years.

Now based back in Australia, Arnold was the low-handicapper in this year’s field, playing off an impressive -1 handicap.

The scratch score winners for the event in each grade were:

A Grade – Wil Arnold 68, runner-up Ian Barnes 70 on a countback; B Grade – Justin de Villecourt 73, runner-up Guy Annan 77; C1 Grade – Noel Rowsell 83 on a countback, runner-up Brian Wrigley 83; C2 Grade – Hugh Renny 86, runner-up Bob Hargrave 91.

[Story supplied by Noel Rowsell]