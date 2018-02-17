Jenny aces Genesis prize in Adelaide

By
Brian O'Hare
SWEDEN’S Jenny Haglund was beaming after scoring a brand-new Hyundai Genesis G80 after a hole-in-one during the third round of the 2018 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide.

The 24-year-old hit the shot of the day on the 144m par-3 14th at Kooyonga Golf Club using a 7-iron.

It was her fourth ace in tournament golf but the first time she’d been rewarded with more than applause.

“The others have all been in tournament play, but I’ve never got anything for them, let alone a Genesis. Three lots of nothing and now an awesome car. I can’t believe it!

“I just aimed right at the pin and it was just how I wanted to hit it. I started a little bit right and then drawing a bit left against the wind which held it up a little and then it landed and rolled. Then the crowd was just cheering and standing up. It was a great experience. I couldn’t see it, but I knew when the crowd went crazy.”

“I just looked at my caddie and just stood there with my mouth open. I don’t think we realised for a few seconds what we’d really done.”

Haglund said the car “looked awesome”.

“This is fun. I can’t believe it. I can’t wait to drive it!”

