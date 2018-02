AS usual there are lots of “new” golf ball offerings for the start of the new golfing season and this video highlights some of the main contenders now available.

Titleist has a new “Tour Soft” version, there are some big changes to the popular Callaway Chrome Soft, as well as new balls from Srixon, Bridgestone, Wilson and more.

There’s also a timely word of warning from this PGA.Com video – beware, there’s lots of brightly coloured offerings being pushed onto the market in 2018.

.