The “’chip-putt’ technique for shots just off the green: golf instruction video

HAVING grief with those little shots from just off the green and often can’t decide whether to chip or putt? – well end the indecision and work on a stroke that’s a combination of both.

In this golf instruction video WA PGA Professional Kerrod Gray shares his ‘chip-putt’ technique where you use an iron but with more of a putting stance and motion.

For this shot, Kerrod recommends using your putting grip, standing closer to the ball with your club shaft more upright, and making a smooth back and forward putting stroke.

Anything that is going to get the ball closer to the hole from those short, just off the green situations is worth working on, and much better than flupping a standard chip shot and saying: “I should have putted it!”