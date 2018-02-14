The “’chip-putt’ technique for shots just off the green: golf instruction video

Brian O'Hare
HAVING grief with those little shots from just off the green and often can’t decide whether to chip or putt? – well end the indecision and work on a stroke that’s a combination of both.

In this golf instruction video WA PGA Professional Kerrod Gray shares his ‘chip-putt’ technique where you use an iron but with more of a putting stance and motion.

For this shot, Kerrod recommends using your putting grip, standing closer to the ball with your club shaft more upright, and making a smooth back and forward putting stroke.

Anything that is going to get the ball closer to the hole from those short, just off the green situations is worth working on, and much better than flupping a standard chip shot and saying:  “I should have putted it!”

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

