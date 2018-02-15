2018 Women’s Australian Open: TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Minjee Lee leads the Aussie charge

A world-class field is contesting the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open at the spectacular Kooyonga Golf Club not far from the Adelaide CBD this week, with live free to air television coverage on the ABC.

The fully sanctioned LPGA event includes 15 major championship winners who’ve pocketed 32 major titles between them.

There are eight past champs who have shared 14 Australian crowns fighting it out for the Patricia Bridges Bowl, with a record seven Australians playing as full LPGA Tour members also on show.

ABC TV Live Coverage

All four afternoon rounds will be telecast on the ABC with live streaming on iview so you can watch anywhere on computer, tablet or smartphone.

Women’s Australian Open ABC: (Adelaide time)(Deduct 30 mins for AEDT)

Thursday, February 16: 3:00pm – 6:00pm (ABC1)

Friday, February 17: 3:00pm – 6:00pm (ABC1)

Saturday, February 18: 1:00pm – 6:00pm (ABC1)

Sunday, February 19: 1:00pm – 6:00pm (ABC1)

LIVE STREAM: ABC is now streamed live on iview.

Visit: http://iview.abc.net.au/programs/abc-live-stream/IV1512H001S00

Australian Women’s Open Leaderboard

