Jason Day: the “oh that’s why they call it Pebble Beach” US$271,333 wedge shot

By
Brian O'Hare
-

JASON DAY had a chance at back to back wins on the US PGA TOUR on the weekend but needed something spectacular on the final hole of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am to try and make up a three stroke deficit behind leader Ted Potter, Jr.

So you can’t really begrudge the Aussie’s decision with his second shot on the par five to take out his driver and go for eagle – and possible glory.

Unfortunately, his big draw bounced in the hazard left of the green and headed toward the Pacific Ocean.

Fortunately, the tide was out and Day found his ball lying on the rocky foreshore beach. He played an amazing wedge off the rocks into a greenside bunker, then sunk a 17 foot sliding putt for an unlikely par.

That saw him eventually finish second behind Potter alongside fellow golfing luminaries Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Chez Reavie.

It was worked out the par and subsequent T2 rather than T5 finish meant an extra US$271,333 in Day’s pocket, with the Aussie also jumping back into the world top ten. No wonder he was smiling after his seaside adventure.

Despite the final round pressure, overnight leader Potter, who had gone four winless years of injury and poor form, kept his cool to record a popular win, just his second on tour.

SHARE
Previous articleThe 150th British Open at St Andrews in 2021 a big incentive for travelling Aussie golf fans
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here