The 150th British Open at St Andrews in 2021 a big incentive for travelling Aussie golf fans

By
Brian O'Hare
-

IF you have ever hankered to be part of an Open Championship the just announced historic 150th edition at St Andrews in 2021 could be just the incentive you need to plan the big trip.

The R&A says history will be made once again at the home of golf in 2021 when The 150th Open is played at St Andrews from 11-18 July.

The organisation says the event will be a true celebration of golf’s oldest Championship and its historic ties to St Andrews.

The occasion will be the 30th time that The Open has been played over the world-renowned Old Course where a number of the greatest names in the history of golf have lifted the famous Claret Jug and crowned the Champion Golfer of the Year.

The R&A Chief Executive, Martin Slumbers said, “The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world. The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021.”

Golf’s most international major championship was last played in St Andrews in 2015 when Aussie golf fans were once again left distraught when Zach Johnson defied difficult weather conditions to defeat Marc Leishman and 2010 Champion Golfer of the Year Louis Oosthuizen in a four-hole play-off.

The Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust, Euan Loudon, said “It is always special when The Open returns to the Old Course and I am sure that excitement, both here in St Andrews and around the world, will build in anticipation of this special occasion.

“Almost every great champion in the game has played on our famous Links and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of golfing greats for The 150th Open.”

The Old Course first hosted The Open in 1873 when the 13th Championship was played over an 18-hole course for the first time and was won by Tom Kidd.

Since then, the historic links has witnessed some of golf’s most notable players go on to become Champion Golfer of the Year including JH Taylor, James Braid, Bobby Jones, Peter Thomson, Bobby Locke, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

The 147th Open will be played in 15-22 July 2018 at Carnoustie.

More information at The Open website 

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

